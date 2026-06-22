Buffalo City Metro four off to China on cultural exchange programme

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Four young ambassadors from BCM departed for the People's Republic of China to participate in a cultural and educational exchange programme in Zhejiang province. From left, Rebecca Whittal, Ryley Eason, Emihle Luvalo and Joseph Thompson. Picture:

Four young people from across Buffalo City Metro have been selected to represent SA in China after earning places in an international cultural and educational exchange programme in Zhejiang Province.

Emihle Luvalo, Joseph Thompson, Rebecca Whittal and Ryley Eason were chosen from hundreds of applicants to join 92 other youth ambassadors from around the world.

The quartet left for China on Thursday, travelling via Dubai before arriving in Zhejiang, where they will participate in a seven-day programme focused on cultural exchange, education and international co-operation.

To qualify, applicants had to be between the ages of 18 and 34, reside within the Buffalo City Metro and demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, community involvement and personal development.

BCM mayoral spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the programme formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen educational, cultural and people-to-people relations between the metro and its sister-city partners in China.

“Their selection reflects not only their academic excellence and commitment to personal growth, but also their demonstrated leadership qualities, discipline, enthusiasm for learning and willingness to contribute positively to society,” Fuzile said.

“The delegation will spend some time in Zhejiang Province, where they will participate in a structured programme focused on cultural exchange, educational engagement and fostering greater understanding between young people from SA and China.”

The programme includes delegations from several countries, with the four Buffalo City Metro representatives being the only participants from SA.

Mayor Princess Faku saw the group off before their departure and praised them as young people with the potential to become outstanding representatives of both the metro and the country.

She said their selection reflected the municipality’s commitment to inclusivity, equal opportunity and excellence.

“Your selection is a reflection of your hard work, determination and the immense potential you possess,” Faku told the delegates.

“You have earned this opportunity and we are immensely proud of you.

“As you prepare to explore Zhejiang Province, I encourage you to be curious, respectful and open-minded.

“Share the rich heritage, diversity and spirit of Buffalo City and SA with pride.

“Build lasting friendships, learn from different cultures and return home with knowledge and experiences that will benefit both yourselves and your communities.”

For Rhodes University graduate Luvalo, the trip is about more than personal growth.

The Duncan Village resident said she hoped to use the experience to bring new ideas back to her community.

“I want to absorb as much as I can about China’s culture and development so I can bring fresh ideas to Buffalo City,” Luvalo said.

“I also want to build genuine connections with other young leaders and create networks that can lead to future collaborations.

“I want people to see the talent, resilience and vision that comes from places like Duncan Village.”

Thompson’s father, Steven, said the exchange would broaden the participants’ horizons and expose them to new ideas and opportunities.

The Thompson family is from Qonce. (formerly King William’s Town).

“The youngsters need to find out what happens in other parts of the world, broaden their scope and come back with experiences that can help other young people,” he said.

“Everything new you see or learn helps with future opportunities and experiences.”

Steven described his son, a public management graduate from Nelson Mandela University, as a dedicated and responsible young man who had earned the opportunity through hard work.

Whittal’s mother, Shirley, said she was both surprised and delighted when her daughter was selected.

The family, from KuGompo City, learnt about the programme through a friend and encouraged Whittal to apply despite not expecting much to come of it.

“We really did not think that anything was going to come of it, so it was quite a surprise to us that she was selected,” Shirley said.

“I’m proud of how they have done everything on their own.”

Whittal, 21, is currently studying towards an honours degree in English Literature and Chinese at Rhodes University.

Her mother believes her long-standing interest in Chinese languages and culture made the opportunity especially meaningful.

“She has been studying Chinese for the last three-and-a-half years and has always wanted to visit China and experience the country firsthand,” Shirley said.

The exchange programme is expected to expose participants to Chinese culture, education systems and development initiatives while creating opportunities for collaboration and friendship among young leaders from different countries.

Municipal officials hope the experience will not only benefit the participants personally but also strengthen ties between Buffalo City Metro and its international partners.

For the four young ambassadors, the trip represents an opportunity to showcase South African talent on a global stage while gaining insights they can bring home to their communities.

The programme concludes on June 24.