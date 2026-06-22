Eva Cassidy story comes to life on KuGompo City stage

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Award-winning Wela Kapela Productions show, "The Story Of Eva Cassidy" comes to East London, performed by Kerry Hiles and the Misery Loves Company band. Picture:

A musical tribute to late American singer Eva Cassidy will take to the stage at Summit Lifestyle Centre in KuGompo City on June 24.

Presented by Wela Kapela Productions, The Story of Eva Cassidy explores the life, music and legacy of the singer, who died of cancer at the age of 33 in 1996 before achieving worldwide fame.

Although Cassidy never enjoyed commercial success during her lifetime, her music later reached number one on international charts and has since sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

The production features vocalist, narrator and bassist Kerry Hiles, alongside guitarist Rob Thompson and drummer Kristo Zondagh. Through music and storytelling, the show traces Cassidy’s journey from relative obscurity to posthumous stardom.

Hiles said the production followed the success of an earlier show, A Star is Born: The Rise and Fall of Judy Garland.

“We did a show called A Star is Born: The Rise and Fall of Judy Garland, which went to the National Arts Festival in 2019 and won the Innovation Award. It has since toured nationally and internationally, which is wonderful. But we needed a follow-up,” Hiles said.

She said Cassidy’s life provided the perfect subject.

“She had a tragic rags-to-riches story, punctuated by beautiful music … It was a nice journey to follow and a good story to tell.”

Hiles described Cassidy as a gifted artist with a unique voice who never actively sought fame.

“She never pursued stardom, but stardom found her after,” Hiles said.

“She didn’t really know how gifted she was. And people now, 50 years later, are still discovering her and still falling in love with her.”

Hiles said she continues to perform Cassidy’s music because of its emotional depth and beauty.

“The music is so beautiful, and it’s beautiful to share it. It’s also quite challenging for me to sing.”

Hiles said creating the production required extensive research, including watching documentaries, studying Cassidy’s life and carefully selecting songs that reflected key moments in her journey.

Popular songs featured in the show include Fields of Gold, Over the Rainbow and Fever.

The production blends a range of musical styles, including blues, jazz, gospel and R&B, making it accessible to audiences of all ages.

“We’ve had youngsters under the age of 10 come to the show and enjoy it. We’ve had older people enjoy it,” Hiles said.

“It might not be the whole show that you like, but there’ll be songs in the show that you like. It’s across all race groups and cultures. Music is music, you know.”

Hiles said her goal is to bring the production to as many audiences as possible while inspiring younger generations through Cassidy’s story.

As part of a regional tour, the cast will perform in Bushman’s River on Tuesday, East London on Wednesday, Port Alfred on Thursday with their blues show, and then return to Makhanda on Friday as part of the National Arts Festival.

Hiles hopes audiences leave with a deeper appreciation of Cassidy’s music and the lessons from her life.

“Learning that being true to yourself is what really matters,” she said.

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