Jub Jub’s bail extended as his case is postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as “Jub Jub”, briefly appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter, who was arrested on June 14, faces charges of kidnapping and unlawful discharge of a firearm after allegedly threatening an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

On June 16 he was released on R5,000 bail after filing an urgent application at the Johannesburg high court.

His bail was extended until August 24 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE