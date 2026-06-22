Lusikisiki massacre: ‘Victim begged for guests’ lives’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

"Kill me, not them". Mary Sinqina, 63, pleaded with gunmen to spare her visitors. They refused. They executed her and 13 others - 11 women, two men including her son- at her Ngobozana home in Lusikisiki on September 28, 2024.picture supplied

One of the sisters targeted in the Lusikisiki massacre begged gunmen to spare her guests and kill her instead.

Her pleas were ignored.

As the state closes its case in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, confession statements by four of the accused have revealed chilling details of how 18 people were executed during back-to-back attacks at Ngobozana village on September 28 2024.

The confessions, read during testimony from nearly 40 state witnesses, describe how Mary Sinqina, 63, begged for mercy as heavily armed men moved through her homestead.

“I heard a voice of an old lady begging: ‘Please don’t kill them, they are just visitors here. Rather kill me. Please have mercy’,” Siphosoxolo Myekethe said in his confession.

“But [the] shooting did not stop.”

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were killed when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of Mary and her sister Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, 59.

The court heard that many victims had been asleep when the attacks began. None were armed or fought back.

According to the confessions, the attackers first targeted Nancy’s home.

Myekethe said one of Nancy’s daughters was forced to knock on the main house door.

Nancy, her daughters Anita Dimpo Mhatu, 30, and Athini Mhatu, 25, and her 13-year-old grandson Thabiso Mhatu were among those killed.

The gunmen then moved to Mary’s homestead.

There, three men armed with AK-47 rifles allegedly entered the property while Myekethe, carrying a shotgun, stood guard at the gate.

Accused Aphiwe Ndende, Bonga Hintsa and Songezi Vuma all confirmed in separate confessions that Mary pleaded for her visitors’ lives.

Hintsa said: “An old lady opened. She begged us to kill her and not her guests.”

The attackers allegedly gathered family members and guests from different rooms before opening fire.

“We took everyone out to the bedroom and passage and took them to the sitting room, and we started shooting them,” Hintsa said.

Fourteen people were killed at the homestead, including Mary and her son, Thobile Sinqina, 37.

Another victim, Siyabonga Nyawuza, later died in hospital.

Only a two-month-old baby, found covered in his mother’s blood, survived.

The victims had gathered to prepare for a ritual marking the end of mourning for family members Nomnikelo Sinqina and her daughter, Zinzi Sinqina-Jawuse, who were themselves murdered in Ngobozana in August 2023.

Myekethe told the court there had been an agreement that those involved in the killings would receive control of drug-selling territory in Lusikisiki.

“Our deal was that everyone involved in the killing would have a drug stand in the Lusikisiki town,” he said.

The six accused are Myekethe, alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 47, Ndende, 26, Hintsa, 32, Vuma, 22, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 37.

They face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, and have all pleaded not guilty.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and Umzimvubu councillor Mncedisi Gijana in August 2024.

According to evidence heard during the trial, the massacre and Gijana’s murder were rooted in a cycle of drug-related turf wars and revenge attacks involving the Sinqina and Ndamase families.

The state alleges Ndamase, who was serving a life sentence at Wellington Prison in Mthatha at the time, orchestrated the attacks by telephone from his prison cell.

The prosecution has now closed its case after calling witnesses, including survivors, relatives of the victims, forensic experts and ballistic specialists.

Defence evidence is expected to begin on July 22.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone