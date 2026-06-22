Mother’s journey leads to centre for children with special needs

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When her daughter was diagnosed with autism, Sterkspruit teacher Frances Duma made a life-changing decision.

She resigned from her teaching post to focus on caring for her child and, in the process, discovered a calling that has since transformed the lives of dozens of children with special educational needs.

In 2011, Duma established the Unathi Special Education Needs Adapted Programme, which today supports 29 children with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental barriers from across the Eastern Cape.

Based in New Rest Village, the programme provides educational support while helping families and teachers better understand the needs of children with developmental and learning challenges.

Duma said limited awareness of neurodevelopmental conditions in rural communities often left affected children vulnerable to neglect, abuse and exclusion.

“My daughter was diagnosed after a long battle of numerous visits to different health practitioners seeking assistance, as I knew there was something different about her but could not put my finger on it,” she said.

She said caring for a child with special needs required far more time and attention than she had anticipated.

“After the discovery, I then fixed my home into a comfortable space and with suitable toys for my daughter’s developmental needs.”

Duma gradually transformed her home into a safe space for other children facing similar challenges.

“I realised there is so much more to learn about autism and other special needs, so I did my research and spoke to doctors and parents who have walked the path.”

The programme caters for children aged between two and 25 and is supported by six volunteer staff members who assist with administration, meal preparation, cleaning, educational activities and outdoor programmes.

“Some of the children I used to look after have joined mainstream schools, with some working as volunteers in my programme,” Duma said.

The initiative receives support from the Disability Economic Empowerment Trust, the department of social development, and donations and contributions from parents whenever possible. Many of the families rely on social grants.

Nozibele Nyangintsimbi, who nominated Duma for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, described her as a selfless woman deserving of both recognition and support.

“Things are not always easy at the centre, as she relies on donations to a point that she donates groceries and toiletries from her own house,” she said.

Nyangintsimbi said Duma had spent years consulting health professionals before finally receiving a diagnosis for her daughter when she was six years old.

“She thought the child was stubborn because she did not understand what was happening.

“In this journey, she had to stay away from work for days and ended up resigning to look after her daughter,” she said.

“Once she was aware and had done her own research on the condition, she then bought some outdoor games to make sure her daughter was stimulated.”

She said Duma later began helping other mothers facing similar challenges.

“She was now so experienced with the condition that she could spot such children when she saw them, even at the mall.

“She then decided to help other mothers who were struggling and did not know how to deal with their children.

“With the support of donations, she has built a separate place, at a site that was donated to her by a caring family,” said Nyangintsimbi.

“They are preparing to move to the new building that still has key areas that are outstanding or not complete.”

The new facility includes suitable ablution facilities and secure fencing.

Five women currently assist Duma with the daily running of the programme.

Nyangintsimbi said the initiative began in Duma’s yard in New Rest and had grown to accommodate children with autism and other disabilities.

The children are housed in outside rooms, while lessons are conducted in a single classroom.

For parents such as Pakama Mangcotywa, whose 12-year-old daughter has a physical disability, the programme has been life-changing.

“My daughter started going to Unathi in January last year, as mainstream schools in the area are not inclusive for learners who are physically impaired,” she said.

“I am now able to go to work, because I know she is in good hands with people who know how to deal with special needs children, as they require a lot of patience.”

Mangcotywa said she had never trusted anyone else to care for her daughter until she met Duma.

“I wish more people could support Mam’ Duma financially and with other resources that she needs to keep the initiative running so that more children and parents can benefit from it.”

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