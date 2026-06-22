Unlawful arrest for murder: Police ordered to pay damages

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A judge has found that police had failed to justify the arrest and detention of the man, who was arrested at his home in September 2020.

The minister of police has been ordered to pay R50,000 in damages to an Eastern Cape man who was unlawfully arrested on a murder charge and spent 33 hours in police custody before being released without appearing in court.

In a recent judgment handed down in the Mthatha high court, acting judge Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya found that police had failed to justify the arrest and detention of the man, who was arrested at his home in September 2020.

The man, whose identity cannot be disclosed, initially claimed R3m in damages.

The court awarded him R50,000 and ordered the minister of police to pay the costs of the application.

During the civil proceedings, the man alleged that police attempted to force him to confess to the murder.

The minister did not dispute that the man had been arrested and detained, but argued that police acted lawfully and within the powers granted to them under Section 40(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows arrests without a warrant on the basis of reasonable suspicion.

Ntlama-Makhanya rejected that argument.

“In this case, Detective Ngcibi and Sergeant Dyani were called to the crime scene and could not have held a ‘reasonable suspicion’ that the plaintiff committed the alleged crime of murdering the deceased to effect an arrest without a warrant,” she said.

“At that moment, they did not meet the threshold of section 40[1][b].”

The judge found that neither officer was the arresting officer and that both arrived after community members had already apprehended the man.

“It is difficult to attribute any justification to the lawfulness of the arrest because the offence was not committed in their presence, which required their prompt action,” she said.

“In addition, their contact with the plaintiff was an ‘after the act’ of arrest by community members and could not be contextualised within the framework of Section 40[1][b].”

Ntlama-Makhanya said the evidence presented by the officers lacked credibility and reliability.

“The reliability and credibility of their evidence lacked content and tainted the authority that is envisaged in Section 40[1][b] because they conceded that they were not the arresting officers and could not comment on some of the assertions made by the plaintiff,” she said.

The judge questioned how officers who had not witnessed the arrest could testify about the grounds on which it was made.

She acknowledged the seriousness of violent crime but said that could not justify unlawful conduct by police.

“The plaintiff was arrested and detained in circumstances where there was no objective evidence that indicated he had committed the crime of murder except for the deceased who was found lying facedown next to the toilet,” she said.

The court noted that no witness was identified to support claims that community members had implicated the man in the murder.

“Despite this glaring fact, the plaintiff was arrested and detained with the consequent result of his release without court appearance due to insufficient evidence,” Ntlama-Makhanya said.

“The plaintiff’s arrest was a failure of reason and justice in the exercise of discretion relating to effecting an arrest based on ‘reasonable suspicion’.”

She added that the arrest and detention directly resulted in the harm suffered by the man.

“Simply, if it was not for the unlawful arrest, the harm suffered by the plaintiff could not have arisen.”

Although the man spent only 33 hours in custody, the judge said the impact of being accused of murder could not be overlooked.

She said the relatively short detention period did not diminish the humiliation, inconvenience and stigma associated with being arrested for such a serious offence.

At the time of his arrest, the man was unemployed and survived on odd jobs.

While awarding damages, the judge questioned the significant gap between the R3m claimed and the amounts proposed during settlement discussions.

“I find it odd to comprehend how the original claim of R3m vis-à-vis the proposed offer of R200,000 alternatively R250,000 could be struck between the ‘cause’ and the consequent result of the harm suffered,” she said.

The court ultimately found that an award of R50,000, together with a costs order against the minister, constituted fair compensation for the man’s unlawful arrest and detention.