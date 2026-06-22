Voters boycott registration due to demarcation dispute

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Snaking queues outside home affairs in Mthatha as citizens queue for identity document registrations. The home affairs opened for extended hours over the weekend to assist citizens acquire necessary documents to register for voting. Pictures: ZIYANDA ZWENI

Aggrieved residents of Mfabantu village in Tsolo refused to register to vote during the weekend’s voter registration drive, vowing to boycott the November local government elections unless a disputed ward demarcation decision is reversed.

The villagers claim they were moved from Ward 8 to Ward 24 without proper consultation and say they have exhausted all avenues to challenge the decision.

When the Dispatch visited Dalukhanyo Senior Primary School on Sunday afternoon, not a single voter had registered.

IEC officials sat outside the school grounds with registration equipment while residents gathered nearby in protest.

Community leader Thandekile Gqokonqana said residents only became aware in December that they had been moved to a different ward.

“When we heard about being allocated to a different ward, we were told the decision had already been finalised and we knew nothing about the meetings,” he said.

“We wrote to the municipality, Cogta and the Demarcation Board but nothing came of it.

“We were told the only option was to go to the high court, which we cannot afford.

“We want to be returned to our ward. We were moved together with our chief, who also presides over neighbouring villages.”

Gqokonqana said residents feared the move would negatively affect service delivery efforts they had been pursuing for years, including access to water, roads and reliable electricity.

He estimated that about 300 households in the village would not participate in the elections if the matter remained unresolved.

“We’ve always voted. This time we will not register and we will not vote,” he said.

Two police officers monitored the situation throughout the registration weekend.

Ward committee member Unathi Ntshabada said residents were never properly consulted during the demarcation process.

“A march to the municipality yielded no results. In all the meetings we attended, there was never any discussion about relocation,” he said.

“The council speaker and ward councillor came in January and told us the decision had already been made.

“We were not even informed that we had 14 days to appeal.”

Resident Nomaliviwe Nunwana, who described herself as a regular voter, said the community felt abandoned.

“Voting is important because it’s our right, but we feel forsaken. We feel like we don’t belong,” she said.

The protest comes as the Electoral Commission battled isolated disruptions during the voter registration weekend.

Registration in several parts of the province was affected by community protests.

Provincial electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana said registration was disrupted at voting stations in Intsika Yethu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Ntabankulu and Kumkani Mhlontlo municipalities.

One station in Ward 24 of Kumkani Mhlontlo could not operate for an entire day because of protests and intimidation of IEC staff.

“There’s one station in Kumkani Mhlontlo where operations could not commence from morning until 5pm due to a protest that was also accompanied by intimidation of our staff,” Magudumana said.

During the Dispatch’s visit to Mfabantu, former Kumkani Mhlontlo mayor, OR Tambo district councillor and MP Monde Sondaba met residents in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

After the meeting, Sondaba acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and said attempts to persuade them to register first and continue discussions later had failed.

He said the grievances appeared legitimate and would be escalated to provincial and national government stakeholders for urgent intervention.

Sondaba said similar service delivery concerns had been raised at other voting stations in the municipality.

While Mfabantu residents were refusing to register, other young voters across the province were embracing the process.

Khazimla Nzimande, 19, from Mvumelwano in Qumbu, registered to vote for the first time and said she hoped participating in the election would help shape a better future.

Nzimande, who is currently not studying after failing to secure a tertiary placement, said she believed voting remained an important democratic right.

“I’m exercising my right by registering to vote and I hope it will open doors for me,” she said.

In the previous election, 1,262 people were registered at her voting station.

By Sunday afternoon, she was the 60th person to register there.

Despite disruptions in some areas and wet weather conditions, the IEC reported strong registration activity across the province.

By 2pm on Sunday, 417,036 people had registered in the Eastern Cape, including 50,443 new voters.

Magudumana said the second day of registration had started even better than the first.

“The majority of registrations, over 90%, are being conducted in person at registration stations.

“Online registration remains available beyond the weekend as an additional registration option,” she said.

“Despite the inclement weather conditions, registrations are continuing.

“Initial indications are that KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are leading in total registration activity, followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.”