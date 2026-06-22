Young leaders refuse to be used as mere foot soldiers in November elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC Youth League members during the 50th June 16 Soweto uprising commemorations in Orlando, Soweto. File photo: SOWETAN

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is pushing for greater influence in local government ahead of November’s municipal elections, demanding leadership positions and vowing to contest all 703 wards across the province.

As the Electoral Commission rolled out voter registration drives at the weekend, ANCYL provincial chair Lihle Chalo said the league would no longer accept being used merely as election campaign foot soldiers.

“Young people must contest ward councillor positions across all wards and must not merely serve as foot soldiers during elections but must be entrusted with leadership responsibilities that influence policy direction, governance and service delivery,” Chalo said.

“We will not just be ordinary councillors, we want to form part of municipalities, troikas and executives.”

The youth league is demanding a minimum of 30% youth representation on proportional representation councillor lists across municipalities and wants young leaders deployed to mayoral committees, as municipal executives and in strategic leadership positions.

Chalo said the league’s objective was not symbolic representation but meaningful decision-making power.

“Our goal is not token representation but real governing power because young people face service delivery failures directly and must shape solutions,” he said.

“Elections must stop being contests between older elites while youth unemployment and poor services persist.”

He said young people needed to be directly involved in decisions affecting housing, water, roads and job creation.

“Real change happens in budget votes and executive meetings, not just in council speeches,” Chalo said.

“It means this generation can end the cycle of being used for campaigns and discarded after elections.”

The ANCYL has also launched an intensive voter registration campaign targeting first-time voters and young people who have relocated and need to update their voting addresses.

Chalo said the campaign would focus on schools, TVET colleges, universities and townships to increase youth participation in the elections.

“Local government is decided by turnout, and youth remain under-registered and under-mobilised,” he said.

“Low youth turnout hands municipalities to minorities who do not share youth priorities.

“Young people can become the decisive voting bloc.

“If organised, they determine who governs their towns and whether their issues matter.”

His comments echo concerns raised by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane during the province’s June 16 commemoration last week.

Mabuyane said one of the greatest challenges facing democracy was the low participation of young people in elections.

“Despite being the largest segment of our population, many young people do not register to vote and do not participate in the democratic processes that shape their future,” Mabuyane said.

“I want to encourage every young person who is eligible to vote to exercise this important democratic right and responsibility.”

He said local government decisions directly affected services such as roads, water, sanitation, housing, libraries and sports facilities.

“If young people want to influence the future of their communities, they must ensure their voices are heard,” Mabuyane said.

Chalo argued that issues affecting young people, including unemployment, crime, housing and service delivery, were largely determined at municipal level.

“Without young councillors in executives, youth programmes get sidelined in integrated development plans and budgets,” he said.

“National policies fail when municipalities lack political will to implement them for youth.”

The youth league says all elected ANCYL councillors will be required to champion youth development desks, Expanded Public Works Programme opportunities and local economic development initiatives in their municipalities.

Chalo said councillors would also be expected to report back regularly to party branches.

He acknowledged that electing young councillors alone would not automatically transform municipalities.

“Young councillors need political backing, technical support and community accountability structures to survive,” he said.

“Without discipline and structure, youth deployments collapse under pressure or co-option.”

The league believes a stronger youth presence in municipal leadership structures will ensure that issues such as job creation, sports facilities, internet access and support for small businesses become budget priorities rather than campaign promises.

“Unemployment, water, housing and crime are youth issues, yet they are decided at municipal level,” Chalo said.

“This generation can directly tie service delivery to their lived reality.”