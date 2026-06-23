Climate shocks kills thousands in Africa – UN

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The WMO said extreme weather and climate events had impacted on 13 million lives in Africa in 2025. Picture:123RF\SARAYUTSY

The hot climate and floods killed 3,000 Africans in 2025, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reported on Thursday when it released its “State of the Climate in Africa 2025” report.

Marine heat waves and ocean acidification are also being experienced around Africa’s coastline, harming marine ecosystems and livelihoods of ocean-dependent people.

Some of the fastest rises in sea level globally – 5.2mm every year – was happening on Africa’s Indian Ocean coastlines. The global average rise is 3.6mm per year.

* 90% of Africa’s glaciers are gone * Sea level rise on the East African coast is among highest in the world * 60% of African states have no early warnings for all systems

The WMO, the UN’s global voice on climate, weather and water, is made up of 193 states who all supply their climate and weather research and data to the organisation, including South Africa which is a full member and regional founding anchor providing specialised meteorological guidance and training.

The WMO said extreme weather and climate events had impacted on 13 million lives in Africa in 2025.

Released from Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, the organisation said the climate-related deaths were only those that were reported.

There were knock-on effects across all sectors of the African economy and society.

Floods are most common reported hazard.

African glaciers – including iconic Mt Kilimanjaro – were vanishing. The melting of glaciers affected sea level, regional water cycles and caused glacial lake outburst floods.

Of serious concern was the finding that sea level rise along some African coasts outpaced the global average since 1999.

On the positive side, progress was made in filling Africa’s “critical gap” in getting early warnings of impending disaster out to the people.

There was some way to go. Only 40% (22) of Africa’s 54 countries have multi-hazard early warning systems needed to save lives and livelihoods – the rest (32) failed to report any preparedness and response capabilities.

The WMO gave praise to African countries, including South Africa, who were starting to issue multi-hazard early warnings.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said: “Throughout the African continent there is growing commitment to the international Early Warnings for All initiative spearheaded by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. A number of countries have committed to national roadmaps, which unite different sectors of government and society.

“There are encouraging signs that improved collaboration between meteorological services, disaster management agencies and local authorities, as well as advances in climate services like seasonal forecasts, is strengthening preparedness and response capabilities,” the WMO stated.

But there is alarm about the speed at which Africa is heating up.

The climate report, drawn up with input from dozens of meteorologists and hydrologists, climate centres and UN partners, revealed that Africa was warming faster than the global average

“The rate of warming across the continent since 1991 is substantially higher than in any of the previous 30-year periods.” Surface air temperatures were between the third and seventh warmest anywhere on record on Earth.

“Africa’s glaciers have lost more than 90% of their area since the late nineteenth century. On Mt. Kilimanjaro, glacier area has declined from 11.4 km² in 1900 to less than 1 km² in recent years.

“Ocean warming continues across the region, with widespread marine heatwaves. In 2025 ocean heat content and sea-surface temperature were lower than the record levels observed in 2023 and 2024 but remains in the range of historically high values from the past 10 years.

“Ocean acidification is continuing, with record low surface pH observed across most of the region in 2025. Ocean heat and acidification“Sea-level rise along African coasts from 1999 to 2025 exceeds the global average of 3.6 mm per year in several regions, reaching around 4.2 mm per year along the Atlantic coast, 5.2 mm per year along the Indian Ocean coast, and 5.6 mm per year in the Red Sea.”

Extreme weather was “hitting the continent hard. Floods accounted for more than half of reported events – for instance severe flooding in Nigeria in May led to over 200 deaths, and flooding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April led to over 160 deaths. The 2024-2025 tropical cyclone season was particularly active in the South Indian Ocean.

Drought affected more than 8.5 million people in East Africa.

“The signs of a changing climate are clear across Africa – from increasing temperatures and rising seas to damaging floods and drought. This report shows not only the scale of the risks, but also the growing importance of early warnings, climate services and coordinated action to protect lives and livelihoods,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

In Southern Africa, heavy precipitation intensity and frequency have likely increased over the western and eastern parts of this subregion.

The year 2025 started and ended with a weak La Niña, which impacted precipitation patterns.

Above-normal annual precipitation totals were recorded in the majority of Southern Africa, although many of the East Africa islands received below-normal rainfall.

Most parts of East Africa received below-normal rainfall, both in the long and short rainfall seasons. Around the Horn of Africa, annual precipitation totals were unusually low.

The 5,895m-high Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain and home to Africa’s largest ice fields, experience significant snowfall in 2025 but its glaciers still declined from 11.4 km² in 1900 to 0.98 km² in recent years.

Between 1906 and 2021-22, the Mt. Kenya and Ruwenzori Mountains ice areas has shrunk from 1.64 km² to 0.07 km² and from 6.51 km² to just 0.38 km², respectively.