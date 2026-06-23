‘Encouraging turnout’ at first voter registration weekend

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Khazimla Nzimande, 19, from Mvumelwano in Qumbu, registers as the 60th voter at her station by Sunday afternoon. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

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The Eastern Cape has the second-largest number of registered voters after KwaZulu-Natal, with more than half a million registered voters.

A total of 534,773 eligible people have put their names forward to register in the November 4 local government elections.

New registration amounted to 67,225.

Buffalo City Metro led the charge with 61,314 total registrations, with 10,694 new registrations.

Nelson Mandela Bay came second with a total of 52,380 registered voters and 8,495 new voters.

In the OR Tambo district, the Nyandeni Local Municipality registered the highest number at 34,535, followed closely by Ingquza Hill at 34,252 and King Sabata Dalindyebo at 33,279.

Blue Crane Route and Kou-Kamma were the only municipalities that registered fewer than 3,000 voters.

Female registered voters led the charge at 318,272, with only 226,417 males registered.

Independent Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo said overall registration on Saturday and Sunday across the country reaffirmed the nation’s strong and enduring commitment to electoral participation.

“The Electoral Commission has achieved two significant objectives during this voter registration weekend,” he said.

“Firstly, the continued growth of the voters’ roll and, secondly, improved registration yield from young people.

“Over the two voter registration days, the commission recorded 2.9-million registration transactions.

“This is an improvement from the 1.7-million transactions recorded during the voter registration weekend for the comparable election in 2021.

“General voter registration drives ahead of an election serve at least two purposes.

“The first is to enlist new entrants on the roll.

“The second is to enable registered voters to inspect their details and, if necessary, update them to ensure that they are assigned to voting districts in the wards in which they reside.”

Mamabolo said the increase in the voters’ roll was attributable to, among other things, the efficiencies introduced by Voting Management Devices (VMDs), which had significantly enhanced the speed of processing voter registration applications as well as the convenience of the online registration portal.

In a bid to expand voter access ahead of the elections, Mamabolo announced that the Online Voter Registration Portal was now zero-rated, allowing all eligible South Africans to register, update their details and verify their registration information without incurring data charges.

A second voter registration weekend will take place on August 1 and 2.

He said the additional weekend would provide more opportunities for citizens to register and update their details at registration stations nationwide.

“Both these initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to remove barriers to participation and strengthen electoral inclusion.

“Lastly, the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS) is now live for political parties and prospective independent candidates to capture their candidates and supporters’ information, respectively.

“The commission will commence training sessions for registered political parties and prospective independent candidates to prepare them for the submission of candidate nominations and supporters’ lists,” he said.

The Online Voter Registration Portal would remain available to those who had yet to register until the official proclamation of the 2026 local government elections.

At the weekend, registration in some voting stations in the Intsika Yethu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Ntabankulu and Kumkani Mhlontlo municipalities was disrupted due to community protests.

In Mfabantu village in Tsolo, no registration took place due to demarcation grievances by aggrieved villagers.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed his appreciation to the people of the Eastern Cape for “responding positively to the Electoral Commission’s call to register and verify their voter registration details ahead of the local government elections scheduled for November 4 2026″.

“The encouraging turnout witnessed across our province this weekend demonstrates that the people of the Eastern Cape continue to value and protect the democratic gains for which so many sacrificed.

“Every voter registration represents a citizen choosing to participate in shaping the future of their community and our democracy,” he said.

Registration will open again on August 1 to 2.

Mabuyane urged all eligible residents who had not yet registered, as well as those who might have relocated or needed to update their registration details, to continue making use of the available registration platforms before the voters’ roll closed.

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