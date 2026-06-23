Lilyfontein extends outdoor education to the stage

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ARTS KICKS OFF: The cast of outdoor education- focused Lilyfontein School are practising hard for their enviromental conservation-leaning adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Lilyfontein School is putting an environmental message on stage in its adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors.

In its official statement, the school speaks of its excitement at producing an evening of music and comedy “with a little bit of chaos … and a story with a bite”.

There is an interesting irony at work, the musical promotes a love of plants and the environment is used as a medium to narrate backwards, delivering a darkly humorous, 1980’s style warning that centres on themes of excess.

Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the East London Museum, said it was “bold and commendable that Lilyfontein School, with its exemplary environmental awareness programmes, should move the needle on this production with a theme from a movie to reveal, in part, present-day horrors of pollution on our planet.

“Recycling is one combatant to deal with the issue; the other, in this instance, is fusing the arts to draw attention to humanity’s recklessness in alienating our custodian responsibilities towards other life forms.

“It is sure to be an engaging, colourful and thought-provoking experience.”

School communications officer Rachel Keen told Off Track that: “Lilyfontein School has outdoors, nature, and permaculture in its DNA, so much so that it is a major part of the identity of the school.

“Our high school music department has taken these very green principles and [is producing] a musical about a notorious sci-fi monster: the bloodthirsty alien plant from the classic 1980’s musical.”

This is an interesting angle in school musicals, and speaks volumes about the school’s unique environmental culture and creativity.

Keen says these values are built into the show, “from the recycled materials for the building of the set to the transformation of the waste into the streets of Skid Row, as well as the crafting of the iconic multi-stages carnivorous plant puppets totally out of the upcycled things,” and more.

“This is a great chance for the cast and crew to witness the development of the set made from recycled materials, which combines environmental awareness with top-quality performing arts.”

The show is also reaching across departments and involves “a big cross-functional cooperation of the art, music, and drama departments”.

While the style is light-hearted and entertaining, she says, “the artistic prowess behind it is serious”.

“The entire production is staged by our high school students, the cast includes two young performers who have already made a name for themselves and have been acknowledged by the Umtiza Arts Festival”.

The show plays in the Lilyfontein school hall from August 4 to 6. Tickets cost R100.