Metro’s soaring legal costs revealed in report

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In the past four years, Buffalo City Metro ratepayers have paid over R160m in legal costs for almost 400 court matters the city had to defend or institute. Picture 123RF.com

A Buffalo City Metro report detailing more than R166m in legal costs over four years was pulled from a public council meeting after ANC councillors objected to it being discussed in an open session.

The report, which reveals that the metro dealt with 377 legal matters between 2022 and this year at a cost of R166.2m, was distributed to councillors ahead of the May 28 council meeting but withdrawn before proceedings resumed.

The expenditure averages more than R41m a year.

ANC councillors argued the report contained “very sensitive information and people’s names” and should instead be brought back to council under a strictly confidential classification.

The move means details of the metro’s litigation register — sought for more than a year by DA councillor Anathi Majeke — are now likely to be debated behind closed doors.

According to the report, ratepayers funded legal costs of more than R39.6m in the 2022/2023 financial year, R51.6m in 2023/2024, R47.3m in 2024/2025 and more than R27.7m in 2025/2026.

The report shows legal spending peaked during the 2023/2024 financial year, when the municipality spent more than R51.6m on litigation and related legal services.

The 377 matters recorded over the four-year period range from labour disputes and service delivery challenges to high-value civil claims and constitutional litigation involving municipal policies and administrative decisions.

Among the cases listed are disputes over land invasions, lease agreements, building and zoning regulations, electricity disconnections, labour arbitration awards, unlawful arrest and detention claims, tender disputes and contempt of court proceedings.

The register also records court applications brought by community organisations seeking to compel the municipality to address sewerage failures, illegal dumping and waste management shortcomings, while other matters relate to alleged misconduct by municipal officials.

There are also claims arising from illegal electricity connections and efforts by the city to obtain interdicts protecting ward councillors facing threats from community members.

The report further reveals that several ongoing matters carry potentially significant financial implications for the municipality should judgments be granted against it.

The report, signed off by acting city manager Vincent Pillay, states the municipality had been flagged during an internal audit review over high legal expenditure and had begun implementing measures to curb costs.

“These efforts indicate a proactive stance towards reducing unnecessary legal costs and promoting more efficient use of municipal resources,” Pillay stated.

He said trend analysis indicated litigation expenditure had increased in recent years.

The litigation register covers a wide range of disputes, including land invasions, labour matters, tender disputes, lease agreements, defamation claims, service delivery complaints, unlawful arrest and detention claims, electricity disconnections, municipal land use disputes and applications for interdicts to protect ward councillors.

Among the most significant matters listed is the city’s long-running dispute with social housing provider Own Haven Housing Association.

The metro spent more than R3m defending litigation brought by Own Haven over the rating classification of its properties.

The municipality classified the properties as residential rather than as those of a public benefit organisation and billed the organisation about R32m.

In April, the city lost the court challenge and was forced to write off more than R27m of the debt.

The city is appealing against a high court ruling that found its introduction of a monthly basic electricity service charge was unlawful because adequate public consultation had not taken place.

Another major matter involves a R48m claim against the municipality relating to alleged illegal sand mining.

The register also includes litigation linked to township sharing houses, unfair labour practice disputes, claims arising from alleged unlawful arrests and detentions, legal action by nonprofit organisations seeking court orders to compel the municipality to address sewerage failures and illegal dumping.

There are also disputes involving security guards alleging non-payment, claims relating to illegal electricity connections and allegations of petrol card abuse by officials.

Among the matters currently before the courts is a claim against the municipality involving a municipal official who allegedly shot a civilian twice.

City spokesperson Luzuko Buku declined to comment on the report.

“As a municipality we do not comment on internal draft or confidential items that have been leaked to the media,” Buku said.

Majeke said the DA had been trying for more than a year to obtain the litigation register.

“The original notice of question was submitted in April 2025 and the municipality has been refusing to make this information available.”

Reacting to the decision to classify the report as confidential, Majeke said: “There’s absolutely no reason why this is still being hidden behind a confidential or a top-secret report.

“We feel it’s quite an injustice … it is quite clear that in the IDP that the municipality must have a litigation register that includes everything and everyone that the municipality has either litigated against or whoever the municipality has been litigated for.”

She further questioned the scale of the expenditure.

“What is quite alarming is that some of these amounts, that come up to R166m, are through deviations, deviations that have not even come through the necessary processes, for council to note, and also to Mpac, to ensure that they are properly investigated, to ensure that they were actually necessary,” Majeke said.

EFF councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso described the legal costs as excessive.

He said the figures paid were “extremely high, considering that the city has its own legal advisers who might have assisted in dealing with some of the cases before they even went to court”.