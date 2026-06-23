OBITUARY | Wandile Kese: Family man, journalist, servant of the people

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Wandile Lukhanyo Kese, affectionately known as “Ben Magunya”, will be remembered as a freedom fighter, journalist, community activist and devoted family man whose life was shaped by a commitment to justice and service.

“I will not say do not weep, for not all tears are evil.” — JRR Tolkien

These words come to mind as we mourn the passing of a son of the soil, Wandile Lukhanyo Kese, affectionately known as Ben Magunya.

Born on September 24 1956 in Machibi Village near Qonce, he was the son of Lizo and Vuyiswa Kese.

His family later moved to Duncan Village in East London (now KuGompo City), where he began his schooling before continuing at Nkululeko Higher Primary in Mdantsane.

Kese lived a life that blended struggle and storytelling.

As a member of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), the armed wing of the ANC, he belonged to a generation that dedicated itself to the fight against apartheid.

While a pupil at Mzomhle High School, he became actively involved in student politics and helped establish a branch of the SA Students Movement.

In 1975, he led a class boycott and, for his activism, was detained by apartheid security police at Cambridge Police Station.

According to fellow MK veteran Mikki Xayiya, Kese was the last surviving member of an ANC underground unit established in 1977.

The group operated under the guidance of respected struggle veterans from the Border region and played a role in mobilising young people to join the liberation movement.

After their activities were detected by security police, Kese left SA for Lesotho in 1979 and later underwent military and political training in Angola and the German Democratic Republic (East Germany).

Former commissar Tseko Nell remembered him as a disciplined, thoughtful and principled revolutionary who excelled in political studies and was highly respected by both comrades and lecturers.

Kese later found his calling in journalism.

Former Radio Freedom broadcaster Clarence Kwinana recalled that he joined the Agência de Informação de Moçambique (AIM), Mozambique’s national news agency, as part of an ANC initiative to strengthen English-language media in the region.

Working alongside some of Mozambique’s most respected journalists, he reported on the country’s reconstruction efforts, apartheid destabilisation campaigns and the broader liberation struggle in Southern Africa.

Following the unbanning of political organisations and the return of exiles, Kese returned home and briefly served as editor of Isolezwe in Mthatha, before joining the Daily Dispatch in East London.

At the Dispatch, he brought the same discipline, courage and commitment that had defined his years in exile.

Colleagues remember him as a meticulous sub-editor, patient mentor and trusted authority on the history of the ANC and MK.

Soft-spoken but deeply knowledgeable, he was renowned for his attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to factual accuracy.

Former colleagues recall how he helped shape coverage that reflected the experiences and struggles of ordinary South Africans.

His encyclopaedic knowledge of the liberation movement made him an invaluable resource whenever historical context or tributes to former comrades were required.

Beyond editing, Kese was a thoughtful political commentator who regularly contributed analysis on current affairs and international developments.

His writing reflected both intellectual rigour and a steadfast commitment to justice.

Kese embodied the rare union of revolutionary and journalist.

He fought for freedom as an MK cadre and later defended truth through his work in the media.

In both roles, he remained principled, humble and dedicated to the people he served.

We received the news of his passing, after a long illness, on June 17.

His funeral will take place in KuGompo City on June 26. Further details will be announced by the family.

His legacy lives on in the stories he helped tell, the truths he defended and the example he set for future generations.