Quigney property linked to brothel case on market for R1.6m

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DD151225 Hawks at the infamous East London Ezingonyameni Lodge in Quigney to conduct a disruptive operation st the brothel which was allegedly run by Vuyokazi Gana. Picturr: Randell Roskruge

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The Quigney property at the centre of an alleged human trafficking and prostitution case has been placed on the market for R1.6m, months after its owner was arrested by the Hawks and denied bail.

The beachfront property, popularly known as “Ezingonyameni” because of the two lion sculptures at its entrance, was listed for sale on May 26.

Its owner, Vuyokazi Gana, 52, a Buffalo City Metro deputy school principal, remains behind bars awaiting trial on eight counts of human trafficking.

She is also accused of keeping a brothel in contravention of Section 2 of the Sexual Offences Act.

A family member confirmed the property was being sold but declined to comment further.

Estate agency Ndamase Property Solutions said the owners had opted to sell the establishment “by choice”.

The agency described the property as an investment opportunity for an up-and-coming “investor wishing to build up a portfolio at lucrative returns”.

The listing states the property is capable of generating a rental income of R18,000 a month.

The property became one of KuGompo City’s most notorious addresses after a Hawks investigation into allegations that it was being used as a brothel and accommodation for sex workers.

Gana was arrested by the Hawks’ KuGompo City serious organised crime unit in October while teaching.

According to court papers, she is accused of recruiting women and girls aged between 16 and 23 from Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni.

The state alleges she unlawfully recruited, transported and transferred victims within or across SA’s borders through threats, coercion or other forms of exploitation.

It is alleged that victims were required to pay accommodation fees while operating from the Quigney property.

During her bail application, Gana, who was born in Nqamakhwe and has worked for the education department for 24 years, said she bought the property in 2019 to convert it into student accommodation.

The Hawks investigation began in 2023 after receiving information that the property was allegedly being used as a brothel and sex worker accommodation.

The property has since been subjected to repeated Hawks raids.

In December, investigators conducted what they described as a disruptive operation and found the establishment allegedly still operating.

During the same operation, investigators said they traced a young woman who had allegedly been recruited by Gana from Mthatha when she was 16.

Gana was denied bail and was unsuccessful in subsequent appeals to the Makhanda high court.

She has remained in custody since her arrest.

Before it closed, the Dispatch visited the property, where several remaining sex workers denied that underage girls had been accommodated there.

On Monday, a 29-year-old sex worker said residents had been informed that the property had been sold and that they needed to find alternative accommodation.

“Police said they found underage girls but we were strict that there were no underage girls there,” she said.

“We, in fact, reported other buildings that had underage women who were pimped but the police ignored us.”

She said the publicity surrounding the investigation had hurt business.

“We lost business because our clients were afraid to even visit the place because of the police raids,” she said.

The woman said she had moved to KuGompo City after doing the same work in Mthatha.

“A lot of girls from Mthatha come here. It is not a pleasant business, but we try to put food on the table,” she said.

Gana is expected to appear in the high court in KuGompo City on August 24 for trial.

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