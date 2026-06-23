SAWS draws global praise for life-saving Mthatha flood warnings

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Flooding from storms and tropical cyclones in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean island countries killed 459 people last year and disrupted 2.5m lives. Picture: LULAMILE FENI / File photo

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has come in for international praise for it’s dynamic weather warning and disaster management system during the Mthatha cut-off low storm floods which killed 100 people.

While climate-change is amplifying disasters in Africa, it is life-saving early warning systems for flooding which has attracted the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) concern.

With 60% of African states having inadequate warning and disaster responses and woeful preparation, it is significant that SA was chosen by the WMO as one of three African countries for a disaster case study in its 33-page State of the Climate in Africa 2025 report released last week.

Flooding from storms and tropical cyclones in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean island countries killed 459 people last year and disrupted 2.5m lives.

Floods made up more than 50% of the extreme climate events which struck the continent in 2025.

The climate crisis has led to a movement driven by the WMO for states and people to set up multi-hazard warning systems.

While so-called “developed” — wealthier — countries are already fine-tuning their systems, the WMO reported that “least developed” — impoverished countries — were experiencing a “critical gap”.

The WMO said SA, Ghana and Nigeria case studies were being presented to summarise “societal responses”.

But a close reading of the studies reveals that SAWS had a detailed, more active response than the other two nations, where the language becomes vague and generalist.

Nigeria was told that government needed to show a sense of “shared responsibility”.

SAWS, however, was praised for dissemination and public communication.

All warnings were shared with the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and then disseminated through social media, “which attracted a lot of attention. SAWS sustained media engagement before, during and after the event through interviews, live radio and television,” the WMO found.

SAWS worked actively with the national joint flood coordination committee convened by the National Disaster Management Centre, the extended national joint flood coordination committee and the intergovernmental committee on disaster management.

SAWS used these platforms to share the latest forecasts and warnings for the pre-severe-weather events, as well as in the recovery phase.

The chaos of deluges, snowfall, strong winds and severe storms hit the eastern half of the Eastern Cape hardest, especially the districts of Amathole, Buffalo City, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and OR Tambo.

“These conditions resulted in catastrophic flooding and led to over 100 fatalities, making this by far the most significant weather event of the year.”

SAWS had stuck to its mandate and played a critical role in the “alignment between meteorological services, emergency responders and decision makers”.

The storm also caused “extensive inundation across affected districts, damage to infrastructure and widespread community disruption”.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power.

The WMO said intervention forecasting, warnings and partnerships — early warnings (along with warning escalation), communication and strong institutional coordination — “were central to managing this event”.

The first media statement with warnings alerts was released on June 5, five days before the disaster broke.

“This included clear communication of multiple hazards [rain, snow, wind and extreme cold].”

SAWS escalated their warnings with specific warnings for snow and rain, with orange level 6 (high likelihood of significant impacts).

The rain warning was then escalated to orange level 9 (medium likelihood of severe impacts) for OR Tambo on June 10.

The “positive outcome” was that “though many lives were sadly lost, the numerous interventions and collaborative efforts, including activation of early warnings and post-event collaboration, resulted in the death toll being significantly lower than it might otherwise have been”.

It said an “efficient information flow” had resulted from SAWS’ “established partnership” with government agencies.

“Early warnings provided lead times for preparedness for authorities and the public.

“Extensive and sustained media engagement strengthened the visibility of early warning systems and risk understanding.

“Television and radio debates increased public awareness of how weather warnings and disaster management can do better in helping vulnerable communities.”

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