Using the beautiful game to raise Zwelitsha’s boys to be real men

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For many youngsters in Zwelitsha, substance abuse, violence and poor mental health are an ever-present danger, but 79 boys have found support, guidance and purpose through a football club determined to keep them on the right path.

At the forefront of that effort is Black Eagles Football Club chair Zuko Dyantjies, who has helped transform the historic club in the Qonce township into a space where football, mentorship and personal development go hand in hand.

Since taking over as chair in 2025, the 47-year-old former Black Eagles captain has dedicated himself to coaching players aged between eight and 19 while leading programmes aimed at addressing some of the social challenges facing young people in the community.

Founded in 1975, Black Eagles has long been part of Zwelitsha’s sporting fabric.

Under Dyantjies’ leadership, however, the club has evolved beyond football, offering youngsters a supportive environment in which to develop both on and off the field.

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Players train from Monday to Thursday and compete in tournaments on weekends.

During school holidays, the club hosts workshops on gender-based violence (GBV), mental health awareness and the prevention of substance abuse through partnerships with several nonprofit organisations.

Dyantjies said the emphasis on boys was driven by growing concerns about mental health and the pressure many young men faced when they suppressed their emotions.

“We want to equip them with football skills, but also with the knowledge and confidence to make better life choices,” he said.

The club’s social programmes have been inspired by lessons from its own history.

Dyantjies said the Black Eagles’ first team eventually folded because substance abuse among players became a growing problem, leading many to miss training sessions and matches.

“The partnership with the NPOs came as a way to prevent this from happening to the next generation because we know some of these youngsters come from broken and violent homes and often see the streets as a safer place,” he said.

“We also know that the streets are where harmful substances are easily available, and one experiment can quickly turn into an addiction that often leads to crime.”

To help address these challenges, the club keeps youngsters actively involved throughout the week while maintaining regular contact with them and monitoring their wellbeing.

For Dyantjies, the initiative is personal.

He said football helped him to navigate a difficult childhood, providing a positive outlet during challenging times.

“Growing up, I faced many challenges, but focusing on football helped me a lot.

“That is why I decided to use the same tool to guide these youngsters so that they can become better people for tomorrow,” he said.

The academy is supported by 18 volunteers — 13 executive members and five coaches.

Its main sponsor is Opecs, while the department of social development, South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) and Masimanyane Women’s Rights International assist with workshops facilitated by trained social workers.

Themba Mjongile, who nominated Dyantjies for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said the Black Eagles chair had invested considerable effort in strengthening the club’s youth development programmes.

Mjongile said Dyantjies had completed several Unicef online courses, including child safeguarding, GBV awareness and community engagement training, to help create a safer environment for young people.

“These programmes help us identify social risks affecting youth, promote mental wellness, encourage positive masculinity and strengthen child protection measures,” Mjongile said.

One of the club members, 14-year-old Lonwabo Dlamalala, joined in 2023 after witnessing the impact of substance abuse on some of his peers.

“When I saw how easy it was for someone to lose themselves in alcohol and drugs, I knew that was not the path I wanted to follow,” the grade 9 pupil said.

“Being part of the club has helped me a lot.

“Our coaches do not only focus on football skills but also on our mental and emotional wellbeing.”

Lonwabo said the programme had given players opportunities to compete against teams from outside their community, broadening their horizons and exposing them to new environments.

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