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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

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TimesLIVE

Hearings continue on Tuesday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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