Branch meetings disrupted as tensions rise in metro ANC

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ANC members took to the streets on Monday to protest against what they described as an abuse of power by regional chair and Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku.

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Three ANC branch meetings in Buffalo City have descended into chaos amid disputes over candidate selection, exposing growing factional tensions within the party as it prepares for the November local government elections.

The incidents, which unfolded over the voter registration weekend, come at a time when the ANC in the Eastern Cape remains embroiled in legal battles over the legitimacy of its structures and leadership processes.

The most serious dispute emerged in Mdantsane’s Ward 48, where ANC members took to the streets on Monday to protest against what they described as an abuse of power by regional chair and Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku.

Protesting members alleged that Faku had sought a rerun of a branch general meeting (BGM) candidate nomination process after the ward’s current councillor, who they claimed was her preferred candidate, failed to secure enough support.

Branch executive committee member Fezeka Mayatula said Ward 48 held a BGM on June 16, but the meeting was disrupted after the incumbent councillor was outvoted, prompting tensions among members.

According to Mayatula, regional leaders overseeing the meeting felt unsafe and left before proceedings could be concluded.

A second BGM was held two days later, but the councillor again failed to secure a place among the top four candidates.

“On June 20, the BEC received a dispute from the camp of the councillor about the BGM,” Mayatula said.

“There were so many things in the dispute, and even the region came in to give us guidance.

“Our guidelines are clear in that if ever there are any disputes about the local government elections, those disputes can’t be discussed by the branch, they are discussed by the provincial dispute resolution committee (PDRC) and the national dispute resolution committee (NDRC) as this is above us.

“Now our point is that we can’t resolve this and we want the correct processes to be followed.

“The issue now is that how do you rerun while there’s a lingering dispute that hasn’t been solved.

“Our regional chair, Princess Faku, gave an order that there would be a rerun, and she has no right to do such a thing.”

Mayatula said the dispute centred on allegations that some members did not appear correctly on ANC membership systems and that membership records contained inaccurate information.

Allegations of data manipulation have since become a major point of contention within the branch.

The disputes come against the backdrop of ongoing turmoil within the ANC in the Eastern Cape, where court battles over the legality of branch and regional structures have prevented the provincial conference from proceeding.

National ANC officials met on Monday to discuss a way forward for the province and possible interventions aimed at establishing a legally compliant leadership structure.

Details of the meeting had not been made public by the time of publication.

The latest tensions have also prompted further legal action from ANC members who previously challenged the party’s provincial structures in court.

Lwazi Rotya, one of the applicants in the matter, said legal proceedings were under way to pursue a contempt of court application.

“The lawyers are supposed to have already started legal action,” Rotya said.

“It is [for] contempt of court in that RECs across the province are proceeding with meetings, and we have seen certain members of the former PTT gallivanting across the province [in meetings].

“There is nothing that they should be doing [as the structure was disbanded].

“There is also the matter in Ward 7 [Duncan Village] where Clara Yekiso [a former PTT member] was part of that meeting,” he said.

The Ward 48 dispute was not the only incident over the weekend.

In Duncan Village’s Ward 7, a public meeting to nominate candidates turned violent, with police called in to disperse crowds.

Several members were reportedly struck by rubber bullets after clashes broke out.

In Ward 27 in Mzamomhle, near Gonubie, ANC members were recorded pepper-spraying one another during a BGM that ultimately collapsed without reaching a resolution.

A similar incident was reported in Scenery Park, where several party members required treatment at the Empilweni Community Health Care Centre after being exposed to pepper spray during a meeting.

Some reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and chest complications.

The incidents have raised fresh concerns about divisions within ANC branches ahead of the candidate selection process for the upcoming local government elections.

Questions were sent to Faku regarding the allegations surrounding the Ward 48 dispute and the reported call for a rerun.

No response had been received by the time of publication.

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