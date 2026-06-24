Brics billions could be game-changer for Buffalo City

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The Brics-backed New Development Bank approved a $1bn (R16.48bn) loan facility to support investments in water supply and sanitation, electricity and solid waste management infrastructure in the eight metros.

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Buffalo City’s business community has welcomed plans to channel part of a R16.4bn Brics-backed infrastructure loan to the metro, but warned that residents and businesses must not be forced to repay the debt through higher tariffs and service charges.

The funding forms part of a broader National Treasury programme aimed at strengthening service delivery infrastructure in SA’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

Last week, the Brics-backed New Development Bank approved a $1bn (R16.48bn) loan facility to support investments in water supply and sanitation, electricity and solid waste management infrastructure in Buffalo City, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

“The programme aims to boost investments in the provision of essential urban services, including water supply and sanitation, electricity and solid waste management in South Africa’s metropolitan municipalities,” the bank said in a statement.

“It is expected to enhance living conditions for residents and improve the business climate in the eight municipalities, contributing to socioeconomic development as envisaged in the National Development Plan 2030.”

However, National Treasury spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana told the Daily Dispatch the department and the New Development Bank had not yet concluded the loan agreement.

“The details of the loan will be provided once the signing has been concluded,” she said.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the city had successfully completed the bank’s rigorous pre-loan due diligence assessment.

“The bank’s assessment verified the high credibility of BCM’s internal governance processes and our robust financial management systems,” he said.

Buku said funding allocated to the city would be ring-fenced.

He said the resources would be directed towards upgrading infrastructure in key service delivery sectors, including electricity and energy services, water and sanitation and solid waste management.

He said the investment could play a role in improving ageing infrastructure and enhancing essential services.

Buku said the infrastructure projects that would receive funding had not been finalised, but the city was keen to finish upgrading the Bhisho and Zwelitsha water projects.

“These projects are crucial in unlocking development in the city. When you speak of bulk infrastructure, that is the priority.

“Also improving the compliance of our wastewater treatment works so that the metro never again faces challenges of non-compliance.

“The vision of the municipality is also to get mixed energy sources for our electricity department,” said Buku.

When we get our initial funding, what we want to do is to make sure our connectivity is reliable. We are of the view that we should be able to harvest energy from alternative sources.”

Neither Treasury nor BCM could provide details on how much funding the city expected to receive, how repayments would be structured, when funds would be disbursed, or whether municipalities would ultimately be responsible for repaying the loan.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business chief executive Lizelle Maurice said the funding presented an opportunity to address critical infrastructure challenges that have hampered economic growth in the city for years.

Maurice warned that loan repayments should not be passed on to ratepayers and businesses through higher tariffs or service charges.

“We are already an expensive metro, and the economy is under immense pressure.

“It is already costly to do business in East London, and citizens and businesses should not be expected to foot the bill,” she said.

Maurice said the funding should prioritise long-overdue upgrades to water and sanitation infrastructure, including improvements to water treatment plants and sewerage systems that had contributed to pollution and beach closures.

She also called for investment in safety and security, including establishing a 24-hour disaster management and control centre equipped with AI-powered cameras, licence plate recognition systems and improved monitoring capabilities.

“Safer, cleaner and more functional cities attract investors and tourists.

“Improving security must be a major priority if we want to stimulate economic growth,” she said.

Maurice also called for investments in alternative energy to reduce reliance on Eskom and lower electricity costs.

“The funding must be spent on projects that give Buffalo City a competitive advantage … Every rand must contribute towards economic growth, job creation, improved service delivery and investor confidence,” she said.

Black Business Forum chair Luthando Bara described the funding programme as a major opportunity to address long-standing infrastructure backlogs that had negatively affected residents, businesses and investors.

“If properly deployed and implemented, this funding could represent one of the largest infrastructure investments in Buffalo City’s municipal services in recent years,” Bara said.

He said priority should be given to projects that improved water supply, sanitation, electricity distribution and the maintenance of critical infrastructure while simultaneously creating jobs.

“The metro should focus on labour-intensive projects in construction, maintenance, rehabilitation and infrastructure expansion.

“These initiatives can create immediate employment opportunities while delivering long-term economic benefits,” he said.

Bara called for meaningful local participation in the implementation of projects funded through the loan.

“This investment must be leveraged to build local enterprise capacity, support black-owned businesses and ensure that the economic benefits remain within the Buffalo City economy,” he said.

The metro described the initiative as a “significant endorsement of the municipality’s governance and financial management systems”.

The loan comes as Treasury intensifies reforms aimed at reversing the decline of municipal trading services.

In March, it launched trading services reforms in a bid to improve water, electricity and solid waste services in SA’s eight metros.

The reforms are backed by R54bn in performance-linked grants to force metros to ring-fence revenue for infrastructure investment to unlock R100bn in infrastructure spending.

The key to the city receiving the loan hinged on it restructuring how it manages water, sanitation and electricity services.

This was contained in a municipal report presented to council last May, where the city committed to establishing dedicated business units following guidelines from National Treasury.

The reforms were seen as a crucial requirement for municipalities seeking access to infrastructure investment.

Under the new model, Buffalo City’s water and sanitation services and its electricity division were set to operate as autonomous business units with dedicated management, clearer accountability structures and ring-fenced financial oversight.

In the report, municipal manager Mxolisi Yawa argued that changes were necessary to address challenges that have plagued the metro, including ageing infrastructure, maintenance backlogs, revenue collection and operational inefficiencies.

DA BCM caucus Chief Whip Anathi Majeke said the process for the trading reforms started last July and would be implemented through funding from National Treasury in the new financial year, which starts next week.

“We are in full support of this initiative … however we disagree specifically with the water trading service implementation being outsourced to Amatola Water, noting all the issues they have and the water distribution disruptions the municipality and residents have faced,” said Majeke.

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