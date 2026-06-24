Dilapidated mud structures replaced by brand new school

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Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade officially handed over a new R8m school built using alternative building technology. Picture: SUPPLIED

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For years, pupils at Jongimishini Primary School in KwaForty village near Tsomo were taught under trees and in crumbling mud structures vulnerable to storms, floods and strong winds.

Some parents withdrew their children and enrolled them at schools elsewhere, and teachers also left.

Those who remained endured difficult conditions, with classes often interrupted by bad weather and concerns over pupils’ safety.

This week, the school’s fortunes changed when Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade officially handed over a new R8m school built using alternative building technology.

The facility includes four classrooms, an office and 15 brick-built toilets, replacing the dilapidated stick-and-mud structures that had served the school for decades.

For principal Viwe Dinga, who remained at the school despite opportunities to leave, the handover marked the end of a long struggle.

She said generations of pupils had persevered despite difficult circumstances and the school had gone on to produce professionals across a range of fields.

“We all feel safe and secure, and everyone is proud. We are no longer exposed to bad weather conditions.

“We used to teach outside under a tree, exposed to the scorching sun and other harsh elements,” Dinga said.

“Education is the foundation for our future.

“Jongimishini Primary School has always been a beacon for this village, and with these new facilities, our children have every reason to excel.”

Speaking at the handover, Gade recalled visiting the school four years ago and finding pupils being taught in dangerous conditions.

“I was here four years ago and was deeply moved by the conditions.

“In fact, there were no proper classrooms, just a dilapidated mud structure that was dangerous for everyone,” he said.

“I instructed officials that children could not be taught in such circumstances and insisted that a school structure be built here within three years.

“However, funding at that time did not allow it, so we opted for urgent alternative infrastructure, which is a vast improvement over what I saw.”

Gade said the prefabricated structure had an estimated lifespan of 15 years and formed part of the department’s broader efforts to eradicate unsafe school infrastructure across the province.

“Today, we celebrate not just a new building, but a new beginning for the children of Jongimishini.

“Our mission is to ensure every child in the Eastern Cape learns in a safe, inspiring environment.

“We are making progress, but there is still more work to do to eradicate all unsafe school structures in our province,” he said.

He also raised concerns about pupil retention throughout the education system.

“If we have two-million learners in grade R, but only 800,000 in matric, what happened to the more than one-million learners during the 12 years of schooling?

“We should be very concerned that so many children are lost from the system,” Gade said.

The Eastern Cape continues to face significant infrastructure challenges, with many schools still operating from mud structures or facilities in need of major repairs.

The provincial education department estimates that more than R72bn is required to eradicate all unsafe school infrastructure.

Jongimishini Primary’s story stretches back more than five decades.

According to the school, it was established after a group of children sought shelter beneath a tree during a hailstorm while returning from school, eventually beginning lessons there.

Today, the no-fee school serves one of the area’s poorest communities but has built a reputation for academic excellence.

The school achieved a 100% pass rate in 2023 and 2024 and was named the best-performing primary school in the Mthwaleni circuit in both years.

Several pupils also received top achiever awards in subjects including mathematics, English, isiXhosa, EMS and technology.

Dinga said the school’s success was the result of dedicated teachers, support staff and community members working together despite limited resources.

A staff complement of three teachers, a grade R practitioner, education assistants and community support workers continues to support teaching and learning at the school.

“The legacy of Jongimishini Primary School is one of resilience, growth and excellence,” Dinga said.

“Every learner is encouraged to dream, achieve and succeed — today and into the future.”

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