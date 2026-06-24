Eastern Cape government official arrested for alleged fake qualifications

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Those involved will be held accountable, says Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya. File photo.

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A senior Eastern Cape transport department official arrested for qualification fraud, which allegedly saw him pocketing more than R2m in salaries and benefits, has been granted R3,000 bail.

Phelisile Oubrey Melane, 55, appeared in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

The matter was postponed to July 10 in the regional court.

According to the Hawks, in September 2025 the department allegedly advertised posts with job requirements being a National Senior Certificate and National Diploma (NQF 6) or bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in human resource management or labour relations.

“It is alleged that Melane knowingly and unlawfully misrepresented his academic qualifications, creating the false impression that he possessed the credentials required for his appointment,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

The department suffered actual financial prejudice exceeding R2.4m. This amount reportedly represents salaries, benefits and other employment-related expenses paid to the suspect while he occupied the position under false pretences — W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, Hawks spokesperson

“Through deceptive allegations, he secured employment and continued to receive remuneration and related benefits from the department of transport over an extended period.

“Following the receipt of intelligence information, a case docket was opened, and an investigation by the Hawks ensued.

“The investigation revealed that, as a direct result of the fraudulent conduct, the department suffered actual financial prejudice exceeding R2.4m. This amount reportedly represents salaries, benefits and other employment-related expenses paid to the suspect while he occupied the position under false pretences.”

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya hailed the investigating team, saying the arrest sent a strong message that corruption and fraudulent conduct within the public sector would not be tolerated.

“Those involved will be held accountable,” Ngwenya said.

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