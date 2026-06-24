EFF welcomes failure of Mabuyane’s ‘ill-advised’ defamation case against Malema

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The EFF has welcomed the dismissal of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s defamation case against its leader, Julius Malema.

The high court in KuGompo City on Tuesday dismissed the application Mabuyane brought on an urgent basis against Malema, who alleged that Mabuyane had “stolen” a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

The allegation was made by Malema in April outside the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

On April 17, Mabuyane wrote to Malema demanding that he withdraw the statement and apologise by April 21.

When no apology followed, Mabuyane launched urgent court proceedings on April 23.

He wanted the court to declare the allegations false, defamatory and unlawful and to interdict Malema from making statements alleging that he stole or fraudulently obtained a master’s degree.

In the judgment, delivered by judge Igna Stretch on Tuesday, judge Jannie Eksteen said Mabuyane was required to establish a clear right, an injury actually committed or reasonably apprehended and that he had no alternative remedy.

Eksteen said the application failed.

“There can be no dispute that every individual enjoys a clear right to be protected against unlawful attacks upon his dignity and reputation.

“But once the defence of truth and public interest is established, he has no right to be protected against lawful criticism.

“This is particularly so in the realms of politics. Accordingly, in my view, the interdict, too, cannot succeed,” Eksteen said.

Mabuyane was deregistered by the university in March 2021 after the senate found he did not meet the minimum admission requirements.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga, confirmed that Mabuyane’s legal team was studying the judgment before deciding on the way forward.

“Once the premier and his legal team have completed their study of the judgment, he will outline his intended actions …

“Premier Mabuyane remains focused on his public service mandate of serving the people of the Eastern Cape,” Mbananga said.

The EFF described Mabuyane’s application as ill-advised.

In a statement, the party said: “We reiterate our call for the finalisation of all investigations into the awarding of qualifications at the institution and for decisive action against all those found to have abused public institutions for personal advancement.

“The court’s judgment goes far beyond merely dismissing Oscar Mabuyane’s application with costs.

“Judge Eksteen expressly found that while president Julius Malema’s statements were prima facie defamatory, the defence of truth and public interest had been successfully established.

“The court held that the forensic findings contained in the Horizon Report into the University of Fort Hare admissions scandal remained materially uncontested and that the substantial truth of the allegations raised by president Malema had been established on a balance of probabilities.

“The court rejected Mabuyane’s attempt to artificially separate the irregularities surrounding his admission and participation in the University of Fort Hare master’s programme from the broader allegations of academic fraud and abuse of institutional processes … and that the factual foundation underlying president Malema’s criticism remained unchallenged.

“Judge Eksteen specifically held that, particularly in an election year, South Africans have a real interest in statements that question the integrity and conduct of public office bearers entrusted with the responsibility of governing the people …

“In dismissing Mabuyane’s attempt to obtain an interdict, the court held that public representatives have no right to protection from lawful criticism, especially within the political arena where accountability to the public is paramount,” the EFF said.

“This judgment is therefore a complete vindication of president Julius Malema’s decision to expose wrongdoing at the University of Fort Hare and to demand accountability from those implicated in the manipulation of academic processes for political advancement.”

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