Healthcare advocate from rural Ngqeleni cracks Top 24 of Miss SA competition

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Sanelisiwe Diko securing a coveted spot in the Top 24 of the prestigious Miss South Africa 2026 SUPPLIED

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A young woman from the rural village of Canzibe near Ngqeleni is proving that dreams have no geographical boundaries after securing a place in the Top 24 of the Miss South Africa 2026 competition.

Qualified pharmacist and healthcare advocate Sanelisiwe Diko, 26, was selected from thousands of hopefuls across the country to compete for the national crown.

Speaking about the moment she learnt she had made the Top 24, Diko said excitement quickly took over.

“Whenever I am excited, I react like a little kid,” she said.

“I screamed, jumped around and immediately shared the news with my family.

“We celebrated with dancing and singing.

“It was such a special moment because they have been part of my journey from the very beginning when I first told them that I wanted to enter Miss South Africa.”

Raised by a single mother in Canzibe, Diko credits her upbringing with shaping her values and ambitions.

“My mother instilled in me the values of hard work, resilience and service.

“Inspired by her example, and by family members living with chronic illnesses, I pursued a career in pharmacy and developed a passion for improving healthcare accessibility and health literacy,” she said.

That passion was strengthened through community outreach initiatives such as the Phelophepa Health Care Train and IsBhedlele Kubantu programmes, where she witnessed firsthand the challenges many South Africans face in accessing healthcare services.

Diko believes her selection carries an important message for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“It is a reminder that dreams are valid regardless of where you come from.

“This platform gives me an opportunity to amplify the causes I care about, particularly healthcare accessibility and empowering young people to take charge of their health,” she said.

Since the announcement, she has been overwhelmed by support from family, friends and members of her community.

“The response has been incredibly heartwarming.

“I have received countless messages of support, and I have seen people sharing the announcement on social media, tagging me and encouraging others to support me.

“Knowing that my community is celebrating this milestone with me makes it even more meaningful,” she said.

Diko said her work as a pharmacist has exposed her to the challenges many communities faced in accessing health care and the gaps in health literacy among young people.

“I hope to use this platform to help address those challenges and create a lasting impact,” she said.

Healthcare accessibility and youth health education remain central to her vision.

“I want to educate, advocate and encourage preventative healthcare practices that empower people to make informed decisions about their health,” she said.

Naturally reserved, Diko said one of her biggest challenges had been learning to step outside her comfort zone.

“I have learnt that creating impact requires me to use my voice.

“By embracing new opportunities and challenging myself to grow, I have become more confident in advocating for the causes I care about,” she said.

If crowned Miss South Africa 2026, Diko said her priority would be improving healthcare accessibility in underserved communities and increasing health literacy among young people.

For aspiring contestants and young girls following her journey, she has a simple message: “Have a purpose and believe in your dreams.

“Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone.

“Growth happens when you challenge yourself, and your background should never limit your ambitions.”

For Diko, representing her hometown, province and community on a national stage is about more than personal achievement.

“Representation is very powerful.

“If young girls from similar backgrounds see someone from their community achieving their dreams, they may begin to believe that they can achieve theirs too,” she said.

Diko is one of two Eastern Cape contestants in the Top 24.

She is joined by Gqeberha’s Kaylan Matthews, 30, a women’s fitness coach, entrepreneur and graduate of Nelson Mandela University.

Matthews’ advocacy focuses on health and wellness and encouraging young South Africans to use daily movement to improve mental health, manage stress and build resilience.

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