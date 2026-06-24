Protesters gather ahead of March and March protest in KuGompo City

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March and March protesters in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

March and March protesters are slowly trickling in to Southernwood Park in KuGompo City, where they are expected to march through Oxford Street, calling for tougher laws against illegal immigration.

The protesters on Wednesday morning met at the corner of St George’s Road and Garden Street carrying placards, sjamboks and a South African flag while singing struggle songs.

They will march to Fleet Street police station and the magistrate’s courts.

Several shops in Southernwood remained closed while the city’s law enforcement officials and police units monitor proceedings.

March and March leader Ngizwe Mchunu is expected to arrive at the park to address the crowd.

This is said to be a march in preparation for the June 30 mass protests.

The Dispatch team on the ground understands a petition will be handed over to police pertaining to complaints about the drug trade in KuGompo City and illegal immigration.

This is a developing story.

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