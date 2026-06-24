Reusable nappy project targets pollution crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kalaku said success would be measured not only through reduced waste volumes, but also through cleaner rivers and streams, improved environmental health and the potential replication of the model in other parts of SA.

More than 100,000 disposable nappies are being discarded into the environment every day in one Eastern Cape area, according to a recent survey, prompting a local conservation initiative to encourage families to switch to reusable alternatives.

The Smart Nappy project is being implemented in rural Matatiele by Environmental & Rural Solutions (ERS), a long-standing nonprofit organisation in the area, with support from the WWF Nedbank Green Trust.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to improve freshwater conservation, reduce waste pollution and strengthen household livelihoods in communities where refuse collection services remain limited.

A survey of 504 households in two pilot areas around Matatiele, conducted by ERS in collaboration with the University of the Western Cape’s National Research Foundation Chair in Waste & Society, estimated that about 100,000 disposable nappies are discarded into the surrounding environment and streams every day.

The survey was supported by the WWF Nedbank Green Trust.

Researchers estimated this amounted to more than 1,000 tonnes of nappy waste annually.

ERS project manager Amanda Kalaku said the findings highlighted the scale of a problem that was becoming increasingly visible in rivers, streams and open spaces across many rural communities.

“The Smart Nappy project is part of a broader focus on catchment and freshwater conservation, regenerative farming and livelihoods. (supplied)

“Smart Nappy is the term we use for the beautifully designed, technically advanced, cost-effective, reusable nappies produced by several brands, including our South African project partner, BiddyKins,” Kalaku said.

“The Smart Nappy project is part of a broader focus on catchment and freshwater conservation, regenerative farming and livelihoods.

“It makes absolute sense for mothers, grandmothers and carers of babies to change to reusable nappies, but it takes a lot of time and effort to try to change behaviour.”

The environmental challenge is compounded by limited waste collection services in many rural areas.

According to ERS, about 75% of villages in the area remain underserved by refuse removal services.

The organisation said this was despite efforts by the local municipality, which faced the challenge of servicing a vast rural area with limited infrastructure and road networks.

The project promotes reusable nappies as a way of reducing waste entering the Umzimvubu River catchment, one of SA’s strategic water source areas.

Kalaku said older generations were generally more receptive to reusable nappies than younger mothers, who often preferred the convenience of disposable products.

“Grandmothers are far more open to reusable nappies, whereas the younger mothers say disposable nappies are convenient and that while they know they cost more, they don’t like to wash nappies,” she said.

“We show them that the Smart Nappy is nothing like the old-fashioned cloth nappies of days gone by.

“These nappies are incredibly easy to use, comfortable and well-fitting, and require minimal water and washing.

“This helps to keep the rivers and springs where they get their drinking and household water clean.”

The project also highlights the financial burden disposable nappies place on many households.

“To understand the financial implications, as part of the survey we found that mothers and grandmothers spend an average of R220 (ranging from R100 to R500) on disposable nappies per month, which amounts to a significant portion of their grant-based income,” Kalaku said.

According to ERS, unemployment in the area stands at 57%, while grant dependency is estimated at 93%.

The organisation said the average monthly household income was about R3,300 for a family of five.

“We explain the huge cost saving by converting to Smart Nappy at a one-off amount of R800 for the full pack that lasts for several years instead of R8,000 per year for disposables,” Kalaku said.

The reusable nappy packs are supplied through a partnership involving ERS, BiddyKins and the NGO SaveAct.

“The beauty of the Smart Nappy model is that it is not only an essential initiative to stop polluting river sources and the environment, but also far more affordable than disposables and it is a microenterprise development initiative for women in the area,” Poovi Pillay, executive head of the Social Impact Unit at Nedbank, said.

The project remains in its early implementation and scaling phase, but more than 150 mothers are already using the reusable nappies.

ERS hopes to increase that number to more than 1,000 users within the next two years.

“We are aiming for over 1,000 users over the next two years.

“If ERS can meet the 1,000 target through the current Green Trust project, the potential savings per year would be about R12m.

“This can be allocated towards more beneficial household spend, including food security and education.

“Once we have reached 1,000, the use will gain traction here and in other areas in the country where we are doing learning exchanges, such as in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo,” Kalaku said.

The organisation has also begun discussions with NGOs in Zimbabwe and Mozambique that are interested in introducing similar programmes.

The long-term goal is to persuade at least 50% of mothers, grandmothers and carers in the two pilot areas to switch away from disposable nappies by the end of 2028.

Kalaku said success would be measured not only through reduced waste volumes, but also through cleaner rivers and streams, improved environmental health and the potential replication of the model in other parts of SA.

“The combination of these impacts has great potential to radically reduce the volumes of single-use nappy waste and be a real game changer for rural savings and waste management countrywide.”