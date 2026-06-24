Two Qonce artists use podcast to shine light on local talent

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Luphiwe Hliso and Lahluma Brown, better known by their stage names “The Rapping R” and “Br the Xhosa Dyan”, are the founders of King Willy Reacts. Picture: SUPPLIED

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Two artists from Qonce are using a grassroots media platform to highlight local musical talent and advocate for better support, recognition and compensation for emerging performers.

Luphiwe Hliso and Lahluma Brown, better known by their stage names The Rapping R and Br the Xhosa Dyan, are the founders of King Willy Reacts, a podcast and street-interview platform to promote local artists and forge links between musicians, event organisers and promoters.

The initiative was born to address challenges in the music industry.

Hliso said the idea emerged after repeatedly seeing talented musicians struggle to secure opportunities despite the abundance of creativity in Qonce.

“The inspiration behind starting King Willy Reacts came from watching how creatives from Qonce struggle to get gigs, even at local events.

“We wanted to set a standard and show people that there are quality artists in King William’s Town [Qonce] ,” he said.

“We also realised there was a gap between event organisers and artists.

“Some local organisers are not even tapped into the music scene here, so by creating this platform we are trying to be the bridge between local artists and event organisers.”

Armed with a cellphone, a tripod and borrowed microphones, the pair began conducting street interviews with local musicians and sharing their stories online.

What started as an attempt to create exposure has since evolved into a growing podcast featuring artists from across the town.

The project is also rooted in their own experiences as musicians.

“As artists, my partner and I have faced situations where event organisers booked us for free and did not compensate us,” Hliso said.

“Sometimes we would not even get an opportunity to perform because organisers prioritised artists they felt were more recognised than us.”

Through their interviews, the founders discovered that many artists wanted to collaborate but often lacked the confidence or initiative to make contact.

“Through the street interviews, we learnt that local artists do want to collaborate.

“Most of the time they are living in their heads, so we initiate those conversations first,” Hliso said.

“We have also discovered that there is so much talent in King William’s Town that remains underdeveloped.”

The platform has become a space where artists can discuss the realities of pursuing music careers in smaller towns, where opportunities and resources are often limited.

According to Hliso, funding remains one of the biggest challenges facing emerging artists.

“The biggest obstacles are funds because there are not many sponsors supporting local talent.

“Another issue is that event organisers are not always willing to give local artists a chance,” he said.

He believes stronger engagement between organisers and local musicians could help strengthen the music scene.

“I would like to see event organisers becoming more familiar with the content being produced by artists in Qonce.

“I would also like to see local artists getting paid in actual money and not in beverages,” Hliso said.

The response from the community has been encouraging.

“The local community has responded positively ever since we launched.

“People are happy that we are raising these concerns and creating conversations around them,” he said.

One interview that stood out for Hliso was with local artist Krixx Ov.

“One discovery that stood out for me was interviewing an artist named Krixx Ov and learning that he is also a graduate.

“It showed us the diverse backgrounds and untapped potential that exists in our community,” he said.

The founders say they are already seeing results, with artists featured on the platform beginning to collaborate and support one another.

“We have seen artists we interviewed following up on what we preach and starting collaborations among themselves.

“That has been one of the most rewarding things to witness,” Hliso said.

“We would like sponsors to assist us with funds so that we can afford better equipment such as cameras and quality microphones.

“Right now, we are doing this with what we have — a phone, a tripod and borrowed microphones.”

He hopes King Willy Reacts will connect artists, promoters and organisers and help aspiring musicians navigate the industry.

“We want to grow together with the artists,” he said.

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