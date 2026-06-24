Youth-owned businesses go from strength to strength with government support

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Matatiele-based Kamvelihle Bricks was founded in 2018 by Aphumelele Ndungwana and partners. Picture: SUPPLIED

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Two Eastern Cape youth-owned businesses have grown from modest beginnings into enterprises employing dozens of people after securing government funding and expanding their operations.

Matatiele-based Kamvelihle Bricks was founded in 2018 by Aphumelele Ndungwana and four partners, who pooled about R10,000 to start a concrete manufacturing business.

The company now manufactures concrete blocks, interlocking pavers, stock bricks, paint and construction materials, while also providing sand mining and selected construction services.

According to Ndungwana, the business has accumulated assets worth about R7m, excluding stock on hand.

“It goes to show if you want it, you can achieve it. It also goes with learning and listening when you receive suggestions,” he said.

Ndungwana said the founders, whose highest qualification was matric, had relied on continuous learning and practical experience to grow the business.

“We take the knowledge we learnt from school and apply it on site,” he said.

“We are applying online and I also did a course of construction management online which helps in institutional capabilities.

“The training we are getting from the government is also assisting.”

Mbizana-based entrepreneur Yanga Mtyide built Vision Xhosa into a diversified agricultural business since founding it in 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

The company has received about R5m in funding from various government programmes, including the office of the premier and the Isiqalo Youth Fund.

“People are always amazed when they hear these figures but don’t know how hard it was when we started,” Ndungwana said.

“Every cent we managed to make, we reinvested back into the business to keep it growing up to a point we were able to buy our first truck, and we never looked back.”

The company employs 30 permanent staff members, 25 of whom are young people.

“For us, that’s one of the greatest successes,” Ndungwana said.

Kamvelihle Bricks also supports community initiatives, including school projects and the construction of a preschool.

Ndungwana encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to persist when applying for funding and to learn from unsuccessful applications.

“When applying, I need to ensure that I create the best application, present in a way they will understand and make sure to follow up because it’s my dream,” he said.

“It’s not easy, but if it means something for you, you will ensure that you follow up on it.”

Meanwhile, Mbizana-based entrepreneur Yanga Mtyide has built Vision Xhosa into a diversified agricultural business since founding it in 2019.

The company farms vegetables, coloured broilers and pigs, manufactures animal feed and provides agricultural consultancy services.

Vision Xhosa has received support from several funding agencies, including the Isiqalo Youth Fund, AgriParks, the National Youth Development Agency and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

Mtyide, a corporate finance and investment graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand, left the corporate sector to pursue farming.

“I’m using the same fields my grandmother used to plough,” he said.

“We started with three pigs from my savings after I quit my job and a machine which processes maize, and applied for funding.

“NYDA funded with R50,000 for a feed and we have been growing since.”

The business now employs five permanent workers and also creates temporary jobs during harvesting periods.

It provides in-service training opportunities for graduates.

Mtyide said government funding had helped the business acquire tractors and other equipment needed to expand operations.

“The funding from the government has made a tremendous contribution. We have our own tractors now and implements,” he said.

“Following my passion and attending training and network sessions worked for me. There’s value in the land.”

He advised aspiring farmers to set measurable goals and track their progress.

“My advice to others aspiring to be in farming is to have milestones and be accountable for each milestone.”

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