Eight-year prison deal struck as Cat Matlala admits police tender fraud

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Pretoria security boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been sentenced to an effective years’ imprisonment over tender rigging involving a police contract.

The father of nine pleaded guilty on Thursday to colluding with senior government officials to win a R228m health and wellness tender in 2024. His company, Medicare Tshwane 24, received R50m before the deal was cancelled.

The Pretoria commercial crimes court sentenced Matlala to 15 years direct imprisonment with seven years suspended for five years on charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.

His plea and sentencing deal depends on him testifying frankly in all future trials, staying in the country until after 2030, and forfeiting his firearm rights. If he backs out or changes his story, the suspended sentence kicks in immediately.

His companies, Cat VIP Protection and ​Medicare Tshwane, were each slapped with R1m fines, which are suspended for five years on condition they steer clear of any further corruption or organised crime offences.

Matlala’s trial was separated from his co-accused, who are linked to the bid committee that awarded him the tender. They are 12 senior police officials, and they are due to reappear in court on Friday.

This is a developing story.

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