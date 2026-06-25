Mandela’s great-grandson wins assault case against police

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Nelson Mandela’s great-grandson, Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela, has welcomed a Mthatha High Court ruling holding the minister of police liable for damages after he was assaulted by police officers in 2021, describing it as a victory for constitutional rights and accountability.

Acting judge Masonwabe Mhambi ruled on June 17 that police officers unlawfully assaulted Mandela, infringing his constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The court found the minister vicariously liable for the actions of the officers and ordered the state to pay the costs of the action.

The trial dealt only with the issue of liability, with the amount of damages to be determined at a later hearing.

On Wednesday, Mandela said the judgment sent an important message about accountability and the rule of law.

“The court’s ruling is a significant affirmation of constitutional rights and an important step toward holding law enforcement accountable,” he said.

“For five years, I refused to be intimidated or silenced. Justice must prevail, and today, the court vindicated that belief.”

The incident occurred on May 8 2021, when Mandela, then 27, and a group of friends were stopped by police on a gravel road after leaving Mqhekezweni Great Place in the Bhityi policing area near Qunu.

The officers were believed to be part of a multidisciplinary police deployment in the area aimed at combating crime.

According to court papers, the group was ordered out of the vehicle and instructed to lie on the ground while police conducted a search.

Mandela refused to lie down on the wet, muddy ground.

He testified that after tripping and falling, police officers beat him with a stick, kicked him and forced him to the ground, causing bruising to his face while pressing their boots on his head.

“The beating lasted more than five minutes, after which the police ordered the group to leave,” the judgment stated.

The minister denied that any assault had taken place or that police officers were responsible for Mandela’s injuries.

In his ruling, Mhambi relied heavily on Mandela’s credibility as a witness.

“Mr Mandela was a credible witness; his evidence was clear and satisfactory in all material respects.

“The shortcomings in it, including contradictions criticised by the defendant’s counsel, do not render it incredible; I find it trustworthy,” Mhambi said.

“I am satisfied that his evidence is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

The judge further found that Mandela had proved his case on a balance of probabilities.

“The plaintiff has discharged the onus to prove that he was indeed assaulted by the members of the police on May 8 2021.

“Considering all the evidence, this court has no basis to reject the plaintiff’s version. It is more credible and probable.”

On the conduct of the officers, Mhambi found that they had acted negligently.

“The police officials knew or ought to have known the assault would possibly cause injury or harm and should take reasonable steps to guard against such an injury or harm.

“They failed to do so; on the evidence before me, the police officers were negligent.”

Mandela, now 31 and based in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, where he also serves as spokesperson for AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, said the case had always been about more than his personal experience.

“I believed this fight was not mine alone. It was a call for justice for all who have suffered at the hands of police brutality and state abuse,” he said.

He said, “no badge, no uniform, and no institution is above the law”.

“Let this judgment serve as a warning to abusers of power and a beacon of hope to those who seek justice.”

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