Marchers criticise planned R600m police operation as wasteful

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Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Picture: ALAN EASON

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Anti-migrant protest leaders in KuGompo City have challenged the government’s planned R600m security operation ahead of the June 30 demonstrations, describing it as wasteful expenditure and declaring they are prepared to go to jail for their cause.

The remarks came during a “pre-march” demonstration in KuGompo City on Wednesday, where more than 100 members of the March and March movement and hundreds of its supporters marched through the city demanding tougher action against illegal immigration.

Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Several foreign-owned businesses along Oxford Street closed ahead of the march after traders were warned of possible unrest, while police maintained a visible presence throughout the demonstration.

The march was the second major anti-migrant protest held in Buffalo City Metro this year.

Earlier protests in March followed controversy surrounding the reported coronation of a Nigerian national as an Igbo king and were accompanied by property damage, looting of foreign-owned businesses and clashes with police.

The latest demonstration comes days before the movement’s planned June 30 mobilisation, ahead of which organisers have called for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

The government this week announced a major security operation ahead of the demonstrations.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said R600m would be diverted from existing budgets to safeguard critical infrastructure and maintain public order.

Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The announcement followed a meeting between security cluster leaders, including defence minister Angie Motshekga and senior law enforcement officials.

Eastern Cape police have placed all eight districts on high alert ahead of the demonstrations.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said joint operational centres would be activated across the province, with additional police resources deployed and support from the SA National Defence Force in gang-affected areas.

“While we acknowledge and respect the constitutional right of citizens to engage in peaceful demonstrations, we will not hesitate to act against any acts of lawlessness, violence, intimidation or criminality,” Ncata said.

“We have bolstered our manpower across the province and are calling on all protesters to conduct themselves responsibly and within the bounds of the law.”

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) on Wednesday called on security companies to help protect public and private property, report criminal conduct to police and refrain from vigilantism, intimidation or unlawful conduct.

Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

PSIRA said it would deploy monitoring and enforcement resources to assist with maintaining public safety.

Speaking at the march, Insizwa Ngobunsizwa Civic Movement leader Nkosikhona “Phakel’Umthakathi” Ndabandaba welcomed the additional police deployment.

“They will be helping us in making sure that our march remains peaceful. Because we’ve been peaceful, we’ve never troubled police.

“So, if the minister is deploying more police to watch the community, that’s their job. That is what they’re supposed to do every day,” he said.

However, Ndabandaba questioned the cost of the operation.

“R600m is quite a lot of money. Why are they putting it there instead of taking that money and helping the people?

“There are people in Mthatha who were affected by the storms. They haven’t been sorted.

“But they [government] have money for one day that does not belong to them. There will be no violence on the 30th.

“People of SA have shown that they can organise themselves. We think it’s a wasteful expenditure,” he said.

Ndabandaba said it was the government’s prerogative to deploy police and soldiers if it believed there was a threat of instability.

Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“If they feel or think there might be instability, it is their duty to be proactive.

“So, we are not worried about that because there won’t be any violence.

“But we would be happy to see them and rub shoulders with them and work with them,” he said.

Asked what would happen if violence broke out and organisers were accused of incitement, Ndabandaba said he was not concerned about being arrested.

“Let’s say they target me for fighting for my country. I would be more than happy to go to jail for that.

“I would be very happy to be arrested for nothing. When I’m fighting for my country, the police can arrest me because I don’t commit any crimes.

“There are real criminals who are selling drugs. Those people should be arrested, not me, so I’m not worried,” he said.

The marchers, led by Ndabandaba and March and March activist Ngizwe Mchunu, were escorted by police from St George’s Road in Southernwood through Oxford Street before handing over memorandums at the Fleet Street police station and the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. The CBD came to a standstill for many hours while many shops were forced to close. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Eritrean Southernwood shop owner Ali Khaled Osman said business owners had been warned of possible violence and advised to close.

“It is a distance from here, so I decided to open. I don’t know about the 30th, but my shop is compliant,” he said.

In the memorandum handed to police, protesters raised allegations from community members relating to bribery, failure to prosecute certain cases and alleged drug dealing by foreign nationals.

The memorandum also alleged that some foreign nationals paid money to avoid arrest.

Brigadier Zanele Baninzi accepted the memorandum and said police management would deliberate on the concerns raised.

The movement’s Qonce chair, Siseko Xathula, said organisers expected significantly larger numbers on June 30.

“We are tired of this and we want these institutions to also take the initiative.

“They should meet all stakeholders involved and come with a solution.

“We will have a bigger march on the 30th where everyone will come out. This corruption should stop, especially from the government,” Xathula said.

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