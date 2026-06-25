Members to appeal against court ruling declaring ANC provincial task team unlawful

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The ANC appointed the PTT to replace the provincial executive committee. Picture: SUPPLIED

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The 40 people selected to be on the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial task team (PTT) this week filed their notice to apply for leave to appeal against an interim court judgment that effectively nullified their appointment.

The ANC appointed the PTT to replace the provincial executive committee (PEC), whose term lapsed in May.

The PEC’s term of appointment lapsed after aggrieved ANC members Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzothwa successfully resorted to court to interdict the 10th provincial elective conference in March, alleging that there were branch disputes.

The same three members then sought to have the PTT set aside.

In a court order phrased as an interim order, the Makhanda high court last week declared as unconstitutional and unlawful the appointment of the party’s PTT and set it aside.

It declared all decisions taken by the PTT, invalid, unlawful and of no force or effect.

However, in its application for leave to appeal, the 40 applicants say judge Vuyokazi Noncembu erred in granting a declaratory and a review order as though it were an interim interdict when the effect was final in nature.

Their court papers say the court also erred in interdicting the PTT from representing the ANC in the Eastern Cape province and elsewhere.

“No case was made both for interim and final relief,” they say in their application for leave to appeal.

They will argue, on a date yet to be set, that the appeal would have reasonable prospects of success in that the court specifically stated that “it would not grant final relief but went ahead to do exactly that, granted it”.

“A review orders and/or relief is final in nature and thus, incapable of granting based on the test applicable to applications for interim relief.”

They believe that another court would likely come to a different conclusion.

In her judgment last week, Noncembu ruled that the appointment of the PTT was unlawful in that it was “in breach of the applicant’s contractual rights as governed by the constitution, rules, policies and directives of the ANC”.

Noncembu said the conduct of the ANC in their opposition to the application “strongly suggests a lack of bona fides on their part”.

She said the issues that arose in the matter could have been easily resolved between the parties, without the costly litigation had the “ANC been upfront with its members”.

The court said this case was not questioning whether the party’s national executive committee had the powers to install the PTT or not, rather about whether the lapsing of the ANC Eastern Cape PEC’s term automatically triggered the need to install a PTT without first dissolving the PEC.

On Wednesday, attorney Sinawo Makangela, who represents Rotya, Mpande and Mzothwa, said they would defend the matter.

“As things stand, the order [of June 18] is operational,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from the ANC at the time of publication proved fruitless.

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