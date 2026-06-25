Ratepayers’ champion Ngxekana dies at 71 after long illness

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King Sabata Dalindyebo councillor Madyibi Ngxekana, 71, had died and will be buried in Qunu on July 4. Pictures supplied

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Madyibi Hirschon Ngxekana, the outspoken ratepayers’ activist who spent his retirement years holding the King Sabata Dalindyebo and OR Tambo district municipalities to account, has died after years of public service as both a community leader and councillor.

Ngxekana, 71, died at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on June 18 after months of illness and repeated hospital admissions.

He will be buried on July 4 alongside his wife, Phumeza Zibi-Ngxekana, at his ancestral home in Qunu.

As spokesperson for the Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association (MRRA) and later its sole councillor in both the KSD and OR Tambo councils, Ngxekana became known for challenging municipal officials over poor service delivery, deteriorating infrastructure and governance failures.

He questioned issues ranging from crumbling roads and broken streetlights to water interruptions, refuse collection and neglected public spaces.

Friends and colleagues say he remained engaged in community affairs even while ill.

Born in 1954, Ngxekana grew up in Mthatha, Qonce and Komani as his father, a church minister, moved between congregations.

After careers as a health inspector, electronic technician and health consultant, he retired to Southernwood in Mthatha.

Retirement marked the beginning of a new chapter of civic activism.

Ngxekana was a founding member of the MRRA when it was established in 2014 and served as its public relations officer from the start, becoming one of the organisation’s most recognisable voices.

In the 2021 local government elections, the MRRA secured a single council seat, with Ngxekana elected as its representative in both the KSD and OR Tambo councils.

MRRA general secretary Tembile Zibi said Ngxekana’s commitment to accountability never wavered.

“For 12 years he was our spokesperson, our institutional memory and our conscience.

“He never stopped fighting for residents and ratepayers, even when it became difficult for him personally,” Zibi said.

“To him, the council seat was just a louder microphone for the same message: ratepayers deserve services and accountability.”

Ngxekana is survived by four daughters and nine grandchildren.

“Behind his activism was a man shaped by loss and love,” his elder brother, Welcome, said.

“His wife, Phumza Zibi-Ngxekana, died in 2005 and he never remarried.

“He spoke of his wife often, kept her photo close, and raised their children with care.”

His daughter, Wawa, said he remained a devoted father despite his public responsibilities.

“He checked homework, told stories about Qunu, and taught us that respect is earned by standing up for what is right, even if your voice shakes,” she said.

KSD council speaker NomaMfengu Siyo-Sokutu described Ngxekana as a committed servant of the community, while OR Tambo district council speaker Nonkoliso Ngqongwa praised his commitment to good governance and service delivery.

For many residents, Ngxekana’s legacy will be defined by his willingness to ask difficult questions and challenge those in power.

From the founding of the MRRA to his final days as a councillor, he remained committed to ensuring local government remained accountable to the people it served.

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