Two in court over theft of 21 sheep and two goats

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Twenty-one sheep and two goats worth over R30,000 stolen in a Qumbu village have been recovered and suspect arrested.picture supplied

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Two men accused of stealing 21 sheep and two goats worth more than R30,000 have appeared in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court.

The men, aged 49 and 50, were arrested on Monday after allegedly being found in possession of the animals in Nkonkweni village.

According to police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo, officers acted on information about livestock stolen during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police traced the animals to Tyuma village in the Gungqwane administrative area and arrested the suspects the same day.

“The livestock were allegedly stolen at a kraal in Nkonkweni village,” Matyolo said.

“All livestock was returned to the owner after identification was made easier by branding.”

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana commended the officers involved in the investigation.

“Relentless efforts by police in the district in fighting crime is highly commendable,” Modishana said.

The arrests come amid ongoing concerns over stock theft in the Eastern Cape, one of the provinces hardest hit by the crime.

In March, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha revealed that stock theft had increased by 1.5% during the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year.

National crime statistics also showed that 10 Eastern Cape police stations ranked among the country’s top 30 stations for stock theft.

Police have made a number of significant recoveries in the province in recent months.

In May, four cattle stolen from a farmer in Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher) were recovered in Mdlankomo village near Libode.

Three suspects, including a church pastor, were arrested.

The owner, Maphelo Godlana, said 32 of the 36 cattle stolen from him had since been recovered.

“There are four cows that are still missing,” Godlana said.

In April, police recovered 76 livestock in the Kwaaiman and Bhityi policing precincts, while a 27-year-old man was arrested near Sulenkama outside Qumbu after 15 stolen cattle worth R180,000 were recovered.

Two men were also arrested near Decoligny, outside Mthatha, in December after being found in possession of 38 suspected stolen sheep.

Nationally, stock theft continues to place significant pressure on the agricultural sector.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia recently revealed that more than 43,000 livestock animals were reported stolen across SA between January and March 2026.

Sheep were the most targeted animals, with 16,816 reported stolen during the quarter, followed by 11,403 goats and 10,449 cattle.

National Stock Theft Prevention Forum chair Louis Wessels said livestock theft continued to have a devastating financial impact on farmers, particularly small-scale and emerging producers.

He said co-operation between livestock owners, communities and law enforcement agencies remained critical in tackling the problem.

According to SA Police Service figures, 25,606 stock theft cases were reported during the 2024/2025 financial year, involving about 190,000 animals, including sheep, goats and cattle.

The Eastern Cape remains among the provinces most affected by the crime, though recent figures show some improvement.

Between January and March 2025, the province recorded 1,628 stock theft cases.

This declined to 1,482 cases during the same period this year, representing a decrease of 146 cases, or 9.8%.

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