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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings continue on Thursday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Hearings continue on Thursday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Video is courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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