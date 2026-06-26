Ayanda Matiti forming new political party after leaving ANC

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Former ANC Youth League Eastern Cape chair Ayanda Matiti is starting a new chapter in his political career, forming a new political party, the Social Democratic Movement (SDM). The party is set to be launched in KuGompo City before the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Facebook

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Barely two months after announcing he would not be renewing his ANC membership, former ANC Youth League Eastern Cape chair Ayanda Matiti is starting a new chapter in his political career.

Matiti is forming a new political party, the Social Democratic Movement (SDM), which is set to be launched in KuGompo City before the upcoming local government elections.

He said on Wednesday the move was spurred by the belief among activists across SA that the ANC had lost its values and no longer represented the same ideals as when they joined.

Matiti said processes were at an advanced stage to have the party formally registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) before the November 4 local elections.

Matiti took to social media in April to announce he would not be renewing his ANC membership, saying that, after careful consideration, he was “releasing the movement I have so faithfully served and loved”.

He also hinted that “something new” was in the pipeline.

The decision did not come easy, “because the ANC is what we know and what we were trained to be, a symbol of hope in society”.

This week, Matiti said: “SDM is a brainchild conceived by a number of activists. Activists of the liberation movement and different leaders of societal practice, professionals, the middle class, traditional and religious leaders.

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“I mean people that have been of the view that, in its current conduct and operation, the liberation movement has lost touch with the essence of its founding principles.

“SDM is a process of engagement that has started way back now.

“It gave rise to this idea that maybe we need to reorganise society in the form of a movement, a movement that would be receptive to all interests, the different strategies and societal challenges.”

The SDM, he said, would be “a direct embodiment of society, in the context that it interfaces with all — religious groups, traditional leaders and professionals”.

“It will be a movement that must prioritise merit in institutions that are supposed to be governing our life, so that we can be led by the best leaders that we have in society.”

Matiti said engagements were taking place in the Eastern Cape and in other provinces, and he was meeting fellow activists in Johannesburg this week.

The SDM was on a mission to attract religious leaders “who are above board”, he said.

“A chaplaincy that do not want petrol money so that they can [be] subject to the whims of what the movement does even if it is wrong, but one that has the ability to stand for principle and call out the direction or the conduct of either members or leaders of the movement.”

Matiti said he was speaking on behalf of many activists, “genuine South African citizens who are scared and tired of the state of our nation”.

“They may not necessarily have been profound leaders or very loud in politics, but they are activists in different civic groups, which we have met and we’re still meeting many, including your ratepayers’ associations, your civic organisations ...

“They will show themselves. Others are still in the ANC.

“When I announced my decision not to renew my membership, I was representing many people.

“So, there are many people that we have met. Some, of course, are currently limited by their areas of deployment,” he said.

The party planned to form youth, women and veterans’ wings and would later have “some relations with a particular labour movement”.

“Obviously, there will be natural allies, based on our understanding of the South African evolution.

“We are experiencing new historical colonial oppression, both as a race and as a class.

“So naturally, parties that are about those values and principles that we share, which is that we need to organise the economic outlook in the country, we’re likely to agree with them, because this country must be transformative,” he said.

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