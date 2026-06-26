Hickmans River foundation gives hope to the homeless and vulnerable

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Local hero Scharon Koen donating clothes and food providing shelter for the young and elderly poor and needy at Hickmans River, Cove Rock and surrounding areas in KuGompo City. Picture: Randell Roskruge

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For 30 adults and children who might otherwise have nowhere to go, Scharon’s Foundation of Hope has become more than a shelter — it has become home.

Founded by Scharon Koen in Hickmans River, near Cove Rock, the nonprofit organisation provides accommodation for homeless people, abused women, abandoned children and struggling families, while also supplying food, clothing and other essentials to vulnerable communities.

Koen established the foundation in 2017 after years of helping residents in Waterworld, West Bank and surrounding areas, despite having little more than donations to work with.

“Even though I registered the foundation in 2017, about a decade ago, I was already doing the same work for the Waterworld community without any sponsorship,” she said.

Today, the foundation houses 30 adults and children, aged between 10 months and six years, while also running a small early childhood learning programme on the property.

“What inspired me was seeing how many people around me were struggling,” Koen said.

“My own family also faced challenges, and I realised there were many families who needed support.

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“I wanted to bring people together and see if we could make a difference.”

She said her own experiences of hardship continued to drive her work.

“Most of my motivation comes from having been in the same shoes.

“Not having a home, and not knowing where your next meal will come from has to be one of the most painful things one can ever go through.”

The foundation relies on donations from businesses and organisations, including Pick n Pay, Shamrock Pies, Helping Hands and other community partners, but limited funding remains one of its greatest challenges.

In addition to providing accommodation, the organisation operates soup kitchens in Greenfields and nearby informal settlements.

Financial constraints have forced it to reduce the feeding scheme from twice a week to whenever resources allowed.

“We try to make sure nobody who comes to us hungry is turned away,” Koen said.

“Unfortunately, funding has become a challenge, so we now do the soup kitchens whenever resources allow.”

About 30 volunteers from surrounding communities support the foundation by donating clothing, bedding, food and other essentials.

They also help celebrate children’s birthdays and organise activities for residents.

Koen said children remained at the heart of everything the organisation did.

“It is difficult to see anyone struggle, but it is even harder to see children suffer because they cannot change their circumstances on their own.

“They are the reason I keep going every day,” she said.

The foundation currently cares for 15 children, with the youngest just 10 months old.

Though a classroom has been established on the property, the organisation is still in the process of registering the facility with the education department.

Despite the financial pressures, Koen said she remained committed to helping vulnerable people.

“As long as there are people who need help, we will continue doing what we can to support them,” she said.

Trevor Willard, who nominated Koen for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said Koen’s own life experiences had inspired her to serve others.

“As a compassionate individual who has faced her own share of challenges, Koen is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.

He said what began as a soup kitchen in Greenfields had grown into Scharon’s Foundation of Hope, providing food parcels, blankets, clothing, temporary accommodation and other essential support to vulnerable families.

“Scharon’s selfless work has inspired countless individuals and organisations, demonstrating the power of community-driven initiatives,” Willard said.

For Melissa Zietsman, 23, the foundation provided hope when her family had nowhere else to turn.

She, her husband, her mother and their three-year-old son have been living at the shelter for almost five months after financial problems left them without a home.

“We had financial problems after my husband lost his job. We had to sell our things, and we didn’t have anywhere else to go.

“A family friend told us about the foundation, and that is how we came here,” she said.

The family had been living in Johannesburg before moving to the shelter.

“Since coming here, Scharon and the people at the foundation have helped us so much.

“They are very kind and have supported us through a difficult time.

“I don’t know where we would have been without them.”

Zietsman hopes the foundation continues to grow and receives more support.

“I would love for someone to bless them because they are so kind-hearted.

“They have helped us so much, and they deserve all the support they can get,” she said.

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