Metro plays down impact of declined fuel cards on service delivery

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Buffalo City Metro vehicles have been unable to refuel because municipal fuel cards were declined at filling stations

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Claims that Buffalo City Metro vehicles have been unable to refuel because municipal fuel cards were declined at filling stations have raised concerns that frontline services could be disrupted, though the municipality insists there has been no impact on operations.

Reports circulating among municipal officials and stakeholders allege that some fuel cards assigned to municipal vehicles have recently been declined.

This has prompted concerns that departments such as traffic and law enforcement could be affected if vehicles are unable to operate.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCM), however, has rejected suggestions that declined fuel cards have disrupted service delivery or point to a broader operational crisis.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said there had been no interruptions to traffic or law enforcement services.

“The municipality categorically denies that law enforcement or traffic patrol operations have been compromised by declining fuel cards,” Buku said.

“We can confirm that there have been no disturbances in traffic or law enforcement operations.”

He said traffic and law enforcement officers had continued carrying out their duties, including deployments during the recent voter registration weekend.

While denying any widespread fuel card failures, Buku confirmed the municipality was tightening controls over fuel card usage as part of efforts to improve accountability and prevent abuse of public resources.

“The municipality is currently in the process of streamlining and intensifying the monitoring of fuel card usage.

“This is part of our broader commitment to fiscal responsibility and the prevention of resource wastage, a key strategy in protecting ratepayers’ money from abuse,” he said.

According to the municipality, stricter oversight may have resulted in complaints from individuals who had previously misused municipal fuel card facilities, but it maintains there are no systemic problems with fuel cards being declined.

The DA, however, says it has received reports that municipal vehicles have been left standing because fuel cards were rejected at fuel stations.

DA councillor Sue Bentley said the problem extended beyond law enforcement vehicles.

“We are aware that petrol cards have been declined,” Bentley said.

“I do not believe it only affects law enforcement vehicles, as I know traffic services vehicles are also standing.

“I would surmise it affects all departments.”

She said the alleged fuel card problems had compounded existing challenges caused by a shortage of operational municipal vehicles.

“Buffalo City has a shortage of working vehicles, which impacts its ability to properly service residents, and now the situation is aggravated by the fact that the vehicles that could be in operation are standing because they need fuel.

“A municipality needs a working fleet to deliver its service delivery mandate and BCM is failing miserably,” she said.

Bentley alleged the reported incidents reflected broader financial management problems within the metro and criticised what she described as misplaced spending priorities, saying millions of rand had been approved for festive season events while essential municipal services were under pressure.

She also said the DA had received numerous complaints from residents about delayed law enforcement responses, particularly in coastal and midland areas, and argued that any reduction in the number of operational vehicles would further affect residents.

BCM has rejected suggestions that the municipality was facing financial difficulties linked to the reported incidents.

“There are no systemic challenges regarding the declining of petrol cards at fuel stations.

“Our records do not indicate that any law enforcement vehicles have been rendered inoperable due to fuel card issues,” Buku said.

The municipality maintains that service delivery has not been affected and says it will continue strengthening oversight of fuel card usage while prioritising the responsible use of public funds.

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