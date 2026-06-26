Qualifications fraud probe snares another senior Bhisho official

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Eastern Cape government official arrested over allegations that he falsified his academic qualifications

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Another senior Eastern Cape government official has been arrested over allegations that he falsified his academic qualifications when applying for a lucrative post three years ago.

The provincial department of transport’s deputy director, Phelisile Melane, 55, made a brief appearance in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

He was formally charged with fraud and forgery and uttering, before being released on bail.

Melane’s arrest came just months after a senior health department official was arrested and charged for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate when applying for his job.

That matter is still before court.

Another senior official pleaded guilty and was fined before resigning from her post in the Eastern Cape community safety department late in 2025, amid allegations that she used fake academic qualifications when applying for her job.

Melane’s court appearance and charges were confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Melane, who was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday morning, was released on R3,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

The Dispatch reported in August that Melane, who we did not name at the time, had allegedly submitted a Z83 application form stating that he had an NQF 7 qualification in labour law practice, while he did not, when he applied for the job in 2023.

The Hawks’ Eastern Cape spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, confirmed that Melane had been arrested by the unit’s serious corruption investigations sub-unit in connection with alleged qualifications fraud totalling R2.4m.

Mhlakuvana said Melane’s department had advertised a post with the requirements being a national senior certificate and a national diploma (NQF 6) or bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in human resource management or labour relations.

“It is alleged that Melane knowingly and unlawfully misrepresented his academic qualifications, creating the false impression that he possessed the credentials required for his appointment.

“Through [alleged deception], he secured employment and continued to receive remuneration and related benefits from the department over an extended period.

“Following the receipt of intelligence information, a case docket was opened and an investigation by the Hawks ensued.

“The investigation revealed that, as a direct result of the [allegedly] fraudulent conduct, the department suffered actual financial prejudice exceeding R2.4m.

“This amount reportedly represents salaries, benefits and other employment-related expenses paid to the suspect while he occupied the position [allegedly] under false pretence,” Mhlakuvana said.

Further investigation by the Hawks confirmed the allegations, leading to Melane’s arrest on Wednesday.

Melane could not be contacted for comment, but Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department was aware of his arrest and court appearance, after Melane had informed his bosses.

“Now that the case is before court, we can’t really speak at length about it, except to say that we believe that the criminal justice system will be able to probe this case accordingly and reach a just conclusion.

“But, of course, we will have to pursue our own probe in this matter,” Binqose said.

Melane was reportedly exposed when an unsuccessful candidate challenged his appointment at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council.

Labour union Nehawu reportedly wrote to the authorities at the time, demanding that Melane be removed while the investigation took place.

The union also alleged that recruitment and selection policy in making the appointment was flawed as the department had allegedly deviated from the qualifications required to accommodate Melane.

At the time, Nehawu shop steward Nkosinathi Malinga confirmed writing to head of department Andile Fani, demanding Melane’s immediate removal.

This was after a bargaining council arbitration award on July 14 2025 confirmed that Melane did not possess the required qualifications.

Bargaining council commissioner Solomzi Mpiko, in his award, found that neither the applicant nor Melane possessed the necessary qualifications to be appointed in the post.

“It is not disputed that both the applicant and the successful candidate did not have the stipulated academic qualifications but had submitted academic qualifications which they claimed to be similar to those in the advert.

“The successful candidate did not have a national diploma, but a programme ‘recommended’ at NQF level 7.

“None of them, he and the applicant, possessed the required bachelor’s degree,” Mpiko wrote in his arbitration award.

“The [department’s] evidence was that it deviated from the advert and shortlisted all the candidates that applied, including the applicant, and gave them an opportunity to compete irrespective of what academic qualifications they had.

“However, neither the applicant nor the successful candidate would have been shortlisted had the [department] not [deviated] from the advert.”

Eastern Cape Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said Melane’s arrest “sends a strong message that [alleged] corruption and fraudulent conduct within the public sector will not be tolerated, and those involved will be held accountable”.

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