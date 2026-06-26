Residents urge MEC to halt steep Chris Hani district water tariff hike

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Residents in the Chris Hani district have appealed to co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams to intervene and halt an approved 83.88% water tariff increase due to take effect in July, arguing that communities already battling prolonged water shortages cannot afford to pay substantially more for an unreliable service.

The call follows a protest march in Komani on Wednesday, where residents and civic organisations handed a memorandum to district municipal officials for Williams, demanding an immediate freeze on the tariff increase and the establishment of a district water crisis intervention plan.

The Dispatch has seen a copy of the memorandum, in which residents accuse the district municipality of approving excessive tariff increases despite ongoing water interruptions, water rationing and, in some communities, a complete lack of access to clean drinking water.

The memorandum states that residents have been raising concerns with the municipality since December 2025 over service delivery failures, governance concerns and deteriorating infrastructure, but believe little progress has been made.

Residents also argue they were denied a meaningful opportunity to make representations before council approved the new tariffs, despite formally requesting deputation rights.

They have asked Williams to ensure a lawful public participation process is conducted and for the tariff increases to be frozen until they are properly justified.

The issue has also drawn criticism from the DA.

In May, DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said the party had lodged formal objections to a proposed 342% increase in the municipality’s lowest domestic water tariff block, while also writing to Williams to raise concerns.

She argued the proposal would have increased the lowest domestic tariff from R13.80 to R61 per kilolitre, placing an unreasonable burden on households, businesses, schools, clinics, churches, nonprofit organisations and other institutions already under severe financial pressure.

“It is unacceptable to expect residents to pay dramatically higher tariffs when the municipality has not provided the public with a clear calculation model, a cost-of-supply study, an affordability assessment or proper explanation for the proposed increase …

“Any tariff adjustment must also take affordability, indigent support and the local economy into account,” Knoetze said.

One of the protest organisers, Xola Njokweni, said public participation during the municipality’s integrated development plan and budget roadshows had been limited because relatively few residents attended.

“During roadshows, not many people attend but you are allowed to write and submit comments [regarding the proposed tariffs],” he said.

Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the MEC had not yet received the memorandum when contacted on Thursday.

He said municipalities were responsible for determining water, sanitation and electricity tariffs, making it difficult for the MEC to prevent tariff increases.

District municipality spokesperson Nangamso Ngceke said the council had reduced the originally proposed tariffs after considering public input received during community consultations and IDP and budget roadshows before approving an overall 83.88% increase.

She said the municipality initially calculated the tariffs using projected budget figures before revising them downward using audited 2024/2025 financial statements to ensure the final tariffs reflected the actual cost of providing water services.

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