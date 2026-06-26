Strong contest for positions expected at UDM national elective conference

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As UDM founding president General Bantu Holomisa and his deputy, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, are all set for another term in office, almost 30 other party members will be embroiled in a fierce contest for the eight remaining top leadership posts when the party goes to its national elective conference this weekend.

Just more than 2,500 UDM members from across the country will descend on KuGompo City on Friday for their two-day elective congress.

This will see both Holomisa and Kwankwa, who are members of parliament, going into the party’s sixth national conference uncontested.

The conference at the Buffalo City Stadium, which ends on Sunday, will see 10 party members jostling against each other for the party’s national chair and deputy chair positions, while eight others will battle it out for the national organiser and deputy national organiser seats.

The secretary-general (SG) position is being eyed by four senior party members, including the party’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Bulelani Bobotyane, acting SG Zandile Phiri, and former SG Ludwe Zigebe, all from the Eastern Cape.

The Free State’s Tseko Mqedhlane will also contest for the influential SG’s office.

Mdantsane’s Phiri, a favourite to win the seat, according to party insiders, had taken over the secretariat’s office after she was appointed in September 2024 to manage day-to-day operations after former SG Zigebe was deployed as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

Zigebe, from the Nelson Mandela Bay region, is also listed among those who will be gunning for the national chair position.

For that position, according to the party’s final list of candidates, Zigebe will face off with Nyangilizwe Booi, Usivile Mboneli, Simphiwe Moti, Luxolo Namette and Humphrey Nobongoza.

Bobotyane and Phiri on Thursday both confirmed they would be standing, while Zigebe and Mqedhlane could not be contacted.

The other position of key interest is the deputy national organiser’s seat, which will be contested by six members.

Among those vying for that seat are former ANC Youth League regional chair and former BCM ANC councillor, Xolani Witbooi, who jumped ship from the ruling party earlier this year.

Witbooi could not be reached on Thursday.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal councillor Raymond Knock, incumbent Thandi Nontenja, who is a party MP, and Similo Sitole, the party’s head of constitutional and policy development, will have their eyes on the national treasury seat, when voting takes place on Saturday.

Speaking as an acting SG, Phiri said on Thursday that it was all systems go as the party was expecting 2,500 voting delegates for their three-day gathering.

“The agenda will include the tabling and discussion of organisational and financial reports, the consideration of proposed constitutional amendments, and a review of the party’s structures, systems and organisational health.

“Delegates will also consider the party’s strategic roadmap towards the 2026 local government elections and beyond.

“This will include discussion on mobilisation, campaign readiness, the party’s offer to communities, and the work required to rebuild public confidence in municipalities.

“On the road to the 2029 national and provincial elections, the 2026 local government campaign will be an important platform from which the UDM will strengthen its structures, expand its public reach, and reconnect with communities that are demanding clean, capable and accountable government,” Phiri said.

The weekend congress would also mark the launch, by Holomisa, of the party’s 2026 local government elections manifesto.

“Through this manifesto, the UDM will sharpen its message on clean governance, reliable basic services, protection of public money, ethical leadership and accountable councillors, while a key item on the programme will be the election of the party’s national office bearers for the next term of office,” she said.

The party’s electoral process will be presided over by the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (IEMSA), with advocate Terry Tselane serving as the presiding officer.

The party said this national congress was being held at an important moment for both the UDM and SA.

“The state of the nation remains deeply concerning, with unemployment, poverty, crime, corruption, weak municipalities, unreliable services and declining public trust in government continuing to place communities under severe pressure.

“Against this backdrop, the UDM will use its national congress to strengthen its structures, renew its mandate, and reaffirm its commitment to disciplined, ethical and accountable political organisation, clean governance, reliable basic services, the protection of public money, community-centred leadership, and a local government agenda that puts people before power.”

Phiri said their 2,500 voting delegates, came from 1,000 branches in good standing, across the country.

She said quite a number of party branches did not make the cut to send delegates to conference, “due to a number of technical challenges they had faced in preparation to conference”.

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