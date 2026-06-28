‘Brenda and I’ a hit at the National Arts Festival

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Wela Kapela Productions presents 'Brenda and I', a compelling new cabaret that follows Kwesi (Dikelo Mamiala) — who has spent years performing Brenda Fassie covers — as she confronts the question that has haunted her life: who is she without Brenda? The show is currently running at the Beethoven Room at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Picture:

Infectious, gorgeous, powerful.

Those three words immediately come to mind while watching Wela Kapela Productions’ Brenda and I at the National Arts Festival.

Tucked into the Rhodes University music department’s Beethoven Room, Dikelo Mamiala uses her incredible voice and storytelling finesse to make audiences laugh, smile, dance in their seats, and even tear up a little.

Before anyone assumes, no, Brenda and I is not a biographical retelling of the story of Brenda Fassie, though we do learn a bit about the Queen of African Pop and the impact she has had on our country.

The production is instead a story of South African identity. A story of what it’s like to grow up in South Africa.

It’s a cabaret-style, one-woman production, where Mamiala is accompanied only by pianist Snalithemba Nkambule. The sort Wela Kapela has become well known and loved for.

Mamiala plays Kwezi, a die-hard Brenda Fassie fan, who has spent her life performing Brenda covers for neighbours, friends, family, late-night patrons in smoky bars, and anyone who will listen, really.

Throughout the show, Kwezi (Mamiala) speaks directly to the audience, telling us the story of her life and lifelong love affair with Brenda’s music. She shares a series of memories, the good and the bad, interweaving performances of Brenda’s songs throughout.

Kwezi shares her triumphs and hurts, her journey as an artist, and how Brenda’s music has inspired and comforted her whenever she’s needed it.

The production paints Brenda Fassie as more than an exceptional artist. It celebrates her as a revolutionary figure that is deeply embedded in the memories, hearts and spirits of generations of South Africans, performers and not.

There is a strong theme of self-love, strength, and self-discovery that runs throughout the show as Kwezi examines her journey and questions who she is without Brenda’s songs. Ultimately, she asks herself and the audience: what makes her worthy of being listened to?

At times the production is joyful and celebratory, at times it’s introspective and reflective, and sometimes it’s even heartbreaking.

Every song, anecdote, and memory shared is charged with emotion, and if you don’t know better, you’d swear Mamiala was retelling her own life story.

She is animated, passionate, poignant, and real. And when she sings Fassie’s songs, it feels as though she is singing into your soul.

While the story is a beautiful one, one that may even make you reflect on your experience and the realities of living in South Africa, Mamiala’s presence and artistry are what shines.

She brings an energy that can’t quite be explained. It’s big and bold, yet tender when it needs to be. She makes you want to listen. From the moment she sets foot on stage, before she even says a word, you just know this is going to be good.

* Brenda and I runs until June 29 at the National Arts Festival.

Daily Dispatch