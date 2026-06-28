Deadly shooting of cab driver triggers mayhem in Kariega

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The police have urged anyone with information on the murder of three people in Kariega on Saturday to come forward

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A cab driver was shot dead in Kariega on Saturday morning after dropping off a passenger at an alleged drug den.

Later the same day, two men were burned to death inside the home when the property was set alight.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the driver was shot dead in Seagull Street, Rosedale, at about 5am.

Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds to the head while seated behind the steering wheel of his vehicle.

“It is alleged that the driver had dropped off a passenger at a residence in Seagull Street when an unknown gunman opened fire on the vehicle.

“The victim was declared dead at the scene.”

Gantana said the shooters had not yet been identified.

Later on Saturday, police and emergency services responded to a house fire in the same street.

“After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two adult males, both 28, were discovered inside the burnt structure.

“Preliminary information suggests that members of the community allegedly set the house alight.

“The property is believed to be a known drug house and is the same residence where the taxi driver had reportedly dropped off a passenger shortly before he was shot earlier that morning,” she said.

Murder and arson cases have been opened.

“At this stage, police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

“The circumstances surrounding the incidents form part of the ongoing investigation.”

It is believed the driver worked for Star Cabs.

Calls and messages to the company went unanswered.

Star Cabs posted on social media: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that, due to unfortunate and devastating events beyond our control, our services will be limited and restricted until further notice.

“This has been a very difficult time for us and we sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause.

“We truly appreciate your patience, kindness and understanding as we work through these challenging circumstances.

“Your continued support means a lot to us, more than words can express, and we are deeply grateful for your loyalty during this time.

“We remain committed to serving you as best we can and will keep you updated as the situation improves.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer on 071-475-2200 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Information may also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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