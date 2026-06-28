Driver, passenger killed in horror KuGompo City crash

A motorist and a passenger were killed in a head-on collision in KuGompo City on Saturday when another car allegedly drove into oncoming traffic.
The Eastern Cape transport department confirmed the driver of the car with a Gauteng registration, reportedly on the wrong side of the road, was taken to hospital for medical attention.
“It is alleged that a BMW was travelling from the Hemingways side towards Mdantsane on the wrong side of the road, facing oncoming traffic,” department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.
“It collided head-on with a Honda Jazz which was travelling from Mdantsane towards Hemingways.
“Two men from the Honda, the driver and a front-seat passenger, died on impact.
“The BMW driver was taken to hospital.”
A culpable homicide case has been opened.
The department urged motorists to always adhere to the rules of the road.
“[Transport] MEC [Xolile] Nqatha conveys his condolences to the grieving families and wishes those in hospital a speedy recovery,” Komisa said.
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