Driver, passenger killed in horror KuGompo City crash

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A culpable homicide docket has been opened after the deadly smash. Stock image:

A motorist and a passenger were killed in a head-on collision in KuGompo City on Saturday when another car allegedly drove into oncoming traffic.

The Eastern Cape transport department confirmed the driver of the car with a Gauteng registration, reportedly on the wrong side of the road, was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It is alleged that a BMW was travelling from the Hemingways side towards Mdantsane on the wrong side of the road, facing oncoming traffic,” department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.

“It collided head-on with a Honda Jazz which was travelling from Mdantsane towards Hemingways.

“Two men from the Honda, the driver and a front-seat passenger, died on impact.

“The BMW driver was taken to hospital.”

A culpable homicide case has been opened.

The department urged motorists to always adhere to the rules of the road.

“[Transport] MEC [Xolile] Nqatha conveys his condolences to the grieving families and wishes those in hospital a speedy recovery,” Komisa said.

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