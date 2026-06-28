Ntuli says KZN government should not be blamed alone for illegal migrants crisis

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KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says the challenge of illegal migration is not unique to his province and should not be reduced to a provincial government failure. File picture:

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has defended his administration against criticism over the province’s illegal migration challenges, arguing that the provincial government cannot be held solely responsible for a national immigration problem.

Addressing the media on Sunday before the June 30 anti-undocumented migrants marches, Ntuli said the government had been working on the issue long before it became the focus of public protests and social media campaigns.

He rejected suggestions that his administration had only begun responding after public pressure mounted.

“What we are doing now is not the beginning of that work. It is the continuation.”

He pointed to the launch of the province’s "Engangeni ngesango iyafohla" programme in 2024, describing it as a co-ordinated effort involving government departments, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, civil society and faith-based organisations to deal with illegal migration through lawful processes.

“Anyone who suggests we have suddenly discovered this problem was either not paying attention in 2024 or chooses now, for their own reasons, to pretend that we were not present.”

Ntuli said the challenge of illegal migration was not unique to KwaZulu-Natal and should not be reduced to a provincial government failure.

Instead, he said the issue required co-operation between all spheres of government, law enforcement agencies, communities and traditional leadership.

He insisted the government had consistently maintained that illegal migration should be dealt with through verification, co-ordination and enforcement of immigration laws rather than violence or vigilantism.

“As government, we acknowledge the legitimate concerns by our citizens about the management of undocumented migration, and we are committed to addressing these through proper, lawful and orderly processes, never through hatred, harassment or violence directed at any person because of their nationality.”

Ntuli said extensive consultations had been held since February with government departments, police, traditional leaders, religious organisations and civil society, all of whom agreed that unlawful migration needed to be addressed but that any public protests had to remain peaceful.

He said the government had also been working to facilitate the voluntary return and deportation of undocumented foreigners.

According to Ntuli, more than 12,000 undocumented foreigners have already been deported, with authorities continuing to expedite the repatriation process.

He urged undocumented migrants to co-operate with officials while also calling on foreigners to respect South African authorities during the process.

“We are doing everything as the government to facilitate the process of those who are in the province undocumented to be able to leave peacefully and return to their countries so that they can resolve their documentation.”

Ntuli also appealed to the public not to confuse frustration about illegal migration with hostility towards foreigners, warning that violence would undermine the government’s efforts to resolve the issue through legal channels.

“No one must attack any person. Whoever commits crime will be arrested by the police,” he said.

TimesLIVE