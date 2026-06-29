Big turnout for run to raise awareness about underage drinking

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More than 1,100 people from across the country and neighbouring countries laced up and run to raise awareness against underage drinking in this year’s installment of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board awareness run. Picture:

More than 1,100 people laced up and ran to raise awareness of underage drinking in this year’s instalment of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board awareness run.

The race is held annually on the last Sunday of June to raise awareness about underage drinking.

It was a family affair for Nobuko Ndaki and her sister, Nosiseko, and their children, Hlelo, Lulibo and Tando, who were among those who ran the race for the first time.

A total of 1,114 people participated in the race, running for 21km, 10km, 4km or 2.1km.

Ndaki said they decided that it was essential to join the race to amplify the message against underage drinking.

“A lot of our youth are going down the drain due to drinking, so we want to create awareness and ensure that we engage young people in a meaningful way so that they know it is not OK to drink when you are underage,” Ndaki said.

The family participated in the 4km fun run.

“It was challenging but it was fun,” Ndaki said.

Hlelo said: “I will run again next year. I’m feeling excited that I ran.”

Cross-country runner Lulibo said: “I felt energetic. I was running for my life. Next year, I’m coming here again.”

Michael Forbes,70, ran a race for the first time in 36 years.

He finished the 10km race in an hour.

“I used to run marathons and I stopped for 36 years. I used to run the same course I ran today to prepare for this race.

“I feel confident about my future in running and being part of this was for a good cause,” Forbes said.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola walked 2.1km.

“It was a very good morning for me. I appreciate that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is concerned about the issue of underage drinking,” Majola said.

“I want to invite parents to come on board because we can talk, we can do these campaigns, but without their involvement we can never win this battle.

“It’s a responsibility of each and every parent to sit down and talk to his or her child about this so that they have a brighter future,” Majola said.

For the first time since its inception in 2023, a 10km race was introduced this year due to popular demand.

Anele Dlamini, 43, Liyema Qabavane, 21, Kabelo Emmanuel Lesia, 33, Likho Dyantyi, 23, and Nkululeko Lekhoehla, 25, claimed the top five spots for men.

Refiloe Masipa, 24, Ntbaleng Latsela, 36, Cindy Nel, 35, Andrea Ranger, 44, and Mbali Tube, 24, clinched the top five spots for women.

In the 21km, Teboho Noosi, from Lesotho, came out tops in just over an hour and six minutes, followed by Yanga Malusi, Tsietsi Sello, Luyolo Ngcongolo and Remaketse Sentso for the men’s group.

Mathakane Letsi, Moleboheng Matlakeng, Caryn Lategan, Lusanda Bomvana and Emihle Menziwa scooped the first positions for the women.

ECLB chief executive Dr Mombuyiselo Makala said the aim of the event was to strengthen the message against underage drinking and for liquor outlets to not sell to underaged children.

“We are celebrating our fourth year where we used this race as a vehicle to tell people and relay the message that as the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and Eastern Cape government, we say no to underage drinking and irresponsible drinking,” Makala said.

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