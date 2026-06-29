Cape Town repatriation centre overwhelmed as thousands seek return to Zimbabwe

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Thousands of Zimbabweans are gathered outside the Epping home affairs centre, waiting for an opportunity to go home. Picture:

About 2,000 Zimbabwean nationals gathered outside the home affairs repatriation centre in Epping, Cape Town, on Monday, hoping to secure a place on buses returning them home.

The March and March Movement is demanding that all undocumented foreigners leave South Africa by June 30.

Along Grenville Avenue, hundreds of men, women and children sat or lay on the pavement after spending a cold, rainy Sunday night outdoors. Blankets hung over walls and hedges to dry in the winter sun, while some people remained wrapped in them, trying to catch some sleep. There was a strong police presence in the area.

Every few minutes, people rushed towards the gate in the hope that officials would allow them inside to continue the repatriation process.

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers have been providing food to those waiting outside, but church leaders say the growing number of people has stretched resources.

Rev Sikawu Makubalo of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa said one of the greatest concerns was the number of children sleeping outside.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are gathered outside the Epping Home Affairs Centre waiting for an opportunity to go home. (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

He was concerned about some families who may be divided by the anti-migrant sentiments.

“How can you separate children from their mothers and families? Think about the trauma these children are experiencing,” he said. “We have been providing food together with Gift of the Givers, but the biggest need now is nappies. It is becoming difficult to cater for everyone.”

Makubalo said the group had initially camped outside the Zimbabwean Consulate in Zonnebloem, where the repatriation process was being handled.

“The offices there are too small to accommodate the number of people. The city wanted to clean the area because it is a residential neighbourhood. A message was then sent out telling people to relocate to the Epping home affairs office. Many understood this to mean the process would continue here.”

He said officials had agreed to open the Epping office on Sunday to speed up processing, prompting about 1,400 people to relocate.

“After the city cleared Zonnebloem, people came here, but there are no facilities. We were not allowed to put up tents, leaving families to sleep in the open. We are now engaging with the centre manager to see whether more assistance can be provided.”

Many of those waiting said they were determined to return to Zimbabwe before the June 30 deadline, despite the harsh conditions.

TimesLIVE