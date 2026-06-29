Crime intelligence cop Feroz Khan wounded in Joburg shooting

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Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was wounded in a shooting on Sunday night. Picture:

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Senior crime intelligence officer Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was shot and wounded in Houghton, Johannesburg, late on Sunday night.

Police said a high-level investigation has been launched into the attempted assassination.

Khan had been driving on 3rd Avenue in Houghton when he was attacked.

The political killings task team will be incorporated into the investigation by the detective service, the Gauteng Hawks and Gauteng crime intelligence.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has condemned the attack, saying “no resource will be spared in identifying, tracing and arresting those responsible”.

Khan was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga commission on July 1.

Dimpane’s office said speculation over the timing of the attack is premature and irresponsible, adding “detectives will follow evidence wherever it leads”.

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