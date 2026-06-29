‘Drug mule’ arrested at Johannesburg airport en route to Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An alleged drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture:

A 23-year-old South African woman has been arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

She was intercepted at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

“She was taken for medical examination, where X-rays confirmed the presence of suspected drug-filled capsules inside her body,” police said.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect travelled on a domestic route before attempting to continue her journey on an international flight. She was intercepted on her return to OR Tambo International Airport before boarding a direct flight to Tokyo.”

She was held in police custody over the weekend under medical supervision. The capsules that are being released under medical supervision are being booked into the SA Police Service exhibit management system for forensic analysis.

The street value and exact type of the suspected narcotics will be determined once forensic testing has been completed.

TimesLIVE