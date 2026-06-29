‘Drug mule’ arrested at Johannesburg airport en route to Japan

A 23-year-old South African woman has been arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.
She was intercepted at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
“She was taken for medical examination, where X-rays confirmed the presence of suspected drug-filled capsules inside her body,” police said.
“Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect travelled on a domestic route before attempting to continue her journey on an international flight. She was intercepted on her return to OR Tambo International Airport before boarding a direct flight to Tokyo.”
She was held in police custody over the weekend under medical supervision. The capsules that are being released under medical supervision are being booked into the SA Police Service exhibit management system for forensic analysis.
The street value and exact type of the suspected narcotics will be determined once forensic testing has been completed.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.