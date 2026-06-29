Emalahleni bucks trend with plan for container malls

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While some Eastern Cape municipal councils have had their hands full battling against a surge in a number of shipping containers used for informal businesses in their towns, Emalahleni Local Municipality bosses are bucking the trend and investing in 'container malls' in its three urban centres. In this picture, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality’s law enforcement team removes a shipping container used for informal business in the Mthatha CBD. Picture:

While municipalities across the Eastern Cape have been cracking down on shipping containers used for informal businesses, Emalahleni Local Municipality is taking the opposite approach by investing in container malls to formalise street trading.

Mayor Ntombizanele Koni unveiled the initiative during her state of the municipality address on Wednesday, announcing that R500,000 had been set aside to launch the project.

The pilot development will be built in Cacadu, formerly Lady Frere, before being expanded to Indwe and Dordrecht.

“The aim is to expand to all three towns, but for now, as we are piloting it, the focus is on Cacadu,” Koni said.

She said the Container Mall Project would formalise informal trading while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“The project involves the construction of a chain of business units using converted shipping containers to accommodate hawkers and small business operators who traditionally conduct their trade from temporary structures made of various materials,” she said.

The proposed development will be built at Zulu Square, a vacant municipal site in Cacadu frequently used as a public transport drop-off point for commuters from surrounding rural villages.

Koni said the project formed part of the municipality’s broader local economic development strategy.

“The initiative seeks to provide traders with a secure, organised and dignified business environment while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the area and promoting economic activity.”

She said the municipality expected the project to stimulate enterprise development, create jobs and improve trading opportunities for local residents.

According to Koni, similar container mall concepts had previously been piloted in Gauteng in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, with designs for the Emalahleni project already completed.

The municipality has also applied to the Department of Small Business Development’s Business Infrastructure Support Programme for funding.

The initiative contrasts sharply with the approach adopted by several other municipalities in the province.

In Mthatha, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality has ordered owners of shipping containers and caravans operating in the CBD to remove them after ruling that many had been erected illegally on pavements and municipal servitudes.

The crackdown prompted resistance from traders, who accused the municipality of destroying their livelihoods and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

Last year, Nyandeni Local Municipality also targeted businesses operating from containers and other informal structures in Libode, while Ingquza Hill Municipality faced criticism after removing shipping containers and informal trading structures.

More recently, Enoch Mgijima Municipality removed several containers in Komani, saying they contributed to urban decay.

Cacadu businesswoman Asanda Dlikilili welcomed Emalahleni’s plans but cautioned that the municipality should ensure the new businesses complemented, rather than competed directly with, established traders.

“The idea is good and will grow our town and the economy of Cacadu,” she said.

“It will also help split the flow of business towards the other direction in town as at the moment it is concentrated towards Boxer and Spar.

“It means now we are elevating our people to move from shacks and street stalls and get a feel of running a proper business.”

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said shipping containers had become a common feature in many former Transkei towns, but warned that many operators traded without licences and did not pay rent or municipal rates.

“We have complained about this. The municipality [KSD] has done the right thing because these containers are competing with businesses that are paying rent and taxes,” he said.

“They definitely turn our towns into a big sore eye. But it is a good thing if the municipality [Emalahleni] can identify space for them.”

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