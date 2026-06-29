Four years after Enyobeni, underage drinking still rife in metro

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Four years after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy claimed the lives of 21 young people, underage drinking remains rife across Buffalo City Metro’s townships, with Dispatch reporters finding children and teenagers openly consuming alcohol. Picture:

Four years after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy claimed the lives of 21 young people, underage drinking remains rife across Buffalo City Metro’s townships.

The reporters spent Saturday night travelling through the metro, speaking to children, residents and authorities about the scale of underage drinking.

They saw children and teenagers drinking ciders, brandy and gin in public, often straight from the bottle, despite repeated warnings from authorities against underage drinking and “pens-down” celebrations.

In Mdantsane, children who appeared to be as young as 10 openly drank ciders and brandy as hundreds of youngsters gathered at an informal celebration in NU1.

In Mzamomhle, four girls, aged between 13 and 14, were seen carrying open bottles of cider.

In Nompumelelo, another gathering drew scores of children, some together near the community hall.

A 14-year-old girl admitted she had been drinking for more than a year.

“I drink because I saw others drinking. I can stop when I want to,” she said.

Among the crowds was a rare exception — a 16-year-old boy who said he had chosen not to drink despite constant peer pressure.

“I choose to listen to my mother when she says I must wait until I’m older.

“My peers drink from six to six whenever they feel like it. You will find children as young as 11 heavily drunk.”

He alleged that pupils at his school even drank during lessons by pouring alcohol into cooldrink bottles.

Nearby, another group of teenagers were seen sharing a bottle of gin.

Several youngsters said drinking was routine in their communities.

“People here drink until the sun comes up every weekend. Children as young as six drink,” one teenager said.

Another group of boys, carrying a crate of beer and a bottle of brandy, said they had bought 48 beers and the brandy with money from their parents.

While reporters were speaking to them, another teenage boy carrying a beer staggered along the road.

A 16-year-old girl, seen drinking gin straight from the bottle, said her parents knew she consumed alcohol.

“Yes, I drink when there’s a chance and my parents have said I can. I drank today.

“We are drinking because we’re celebrating my cousin’s birthday. I started drinking in December.”

Older youngsters said the behaviour had become normalised.

“Some even drop out of school. Drinking is normal here, every weekend,” a 21-year-old said.

“It’s hard to make them stop; they don’t listen. Things are worse when there’s a pens-down.”

Another teenager said younger children found ways to obtain alcohol.

Though the Dispatch did not witness minors buying alcohol inside liquor outlets, one elderly resident said children routinely paid adults R10 to buy alcohol on their behalf.

The scenes unfolded just a day after the fourth anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

In Scenery Park, groups of young people said underage drinking had continued despite the disaster.

An 18-year-old said licensed liquor outlets had become stricter about selling alcohol directly to minors, but they simply found other ways.

“Underage children ask older ones to buy for them. They bribe adults with money … The age restriction should be 21.

“After the Enyobeni incidents, drinking continues like before but children drink elsewhere. You find 14- and 15-year-olds drinking.”

In Dice, patrons at a licensed premises said groups of teenagers regularly gathered to drink together.

Another teenager said many underage drinkers remained outside licensed premises because taverns refused them entry.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Dr Mgwebi Msiya said awareness campaigns alone were no longer enough.

“We need to do something extraordinary … The liquor traders have a responsibility.

“We need to come together … because education and awareness alone is not going to assist us.”

Msiya described underage drinking as symptomatic of wider social problems and said parents also had a responsibility.

“It’s parents that are negating the efforts where elderly people are sent to buy for the young ones.

“It’s seriously disappointing. We condemn that. It’s immoral.”

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said municipalities should play a stronger enforcement role.

“At around 5.30am, a tavern was packed in KuGompo City. That means the taverns open 24/7, which is not good.

“The municipality must assist with the bylaws.”

Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said underage drinking fuelled wider social problems.

“There are other ways to entertain young people. Alcohol must wait.”

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima urged parents to ensure children did not attend unsupervised gatherings.

“We urge parents not to allow this as they culminate in deaths and injuries … say no to pens down.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police had “noted with concern … gatherings that took place in various townships … particularly the large assembly in the open space in front of a supermarket in Beaconsfield Road”.

“Upon arrival of the police, the group dispersed and fled the area,” she said.

“We appeal to learners and students to celebrate responsibly.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said: “While we recognise that many learners wish to celebrate … such celebrations must never come at the expense of their safety, wellbeing or future.”

He reminded parents and guardians of their “responsibility to know where their children are, who they are with, and to ensure celebrations take place in a safe and responsible manner.”

As the Dispatch continued its reporting into Saturday night, groups of boys carrying crates of beer headed towards another gathering in Mdantsane’s NU1.

Two 18-year-old girls leaving the gathering said they had left because it had become overcrowded.

“We fear what happened at Enyobeni,” they said.

When reporters arrived, hundreds of children filled the streets.

Some openly drank alcohol, others vomited in full view of reporters, while others struggled to stay on their feet.

When the Dispatch returned later, teenagers were still drinking in the street.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the party continued through the night.

“They were drinking throughout the night.”

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